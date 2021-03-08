| 8.3°C Dublin

‘If a pregnant Meghan Markle couldn’t get help, who can?’ – How the duchess’s painful revelations put mental health back under the spotlight

The duchess’s admission that she battled depression while pregnant brought back difficult memories for mum BethAnne Linstra Klein

Meghan says photos of this event in 2019 still haunt her Expand

Chrissie Russell

There’s a photo of BethAnne Linstra Klein has of her when she was pregnant with her first child. The mum-of-two from Bray, Co Wicklow is smiling and squinting in the bright sunshine of Sydney Harbour, looking to an outsider like the perfect image of a happy holidaymaker, her growing bump just out of shot. But the picture-perfect moment doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I went to Australia to visit a friend hoping that somehow I could come back and not be pregnant anymore or just not be alive any more,” BethAnne reveals candidly. “I wanted to be dead but I didn’t have the courage to kill myself.”

Meghan Markle (39) has revealed that she has a photo that haunts her too. To all the world, the duchess looked the radiant epitome of a happy, pregnant newlywed when she appeared on the red carpet, alongside husband Harry, in a sequin Roland Mouret gown for an event at London’s Royal Albert Hall in January 2019.

