‘If a pregnant Meghan Markle couldn’t get help, who can?’ – How the duchess’s painful revelations put mental health back under the spotlight

There’s a photo of BethAnne Linstra Klein has of her when she was pregnant with her first child. The mum-of-two from Bray, Co Wicklow is smiling and squinting in the bright sunshine of Sydney Harbour, looking to an outsider like the perfect image of a happy holidaymaker, her growing bump just out of shot. But the picture-perfect moment doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I went to Australia to visit a friend hoping that somehow I could come back and not be pregnant anymore or just not be alive any more,” BethAnne reveals candidly. “I wanted to be dead but I didn’t have the courage to kill myself.”

Meghan Markle (39) has revealed that she has a photo that haunts her too. To all the world, the duchess looked the radiant epitome of a happy, pregnant newlywed when she appeared on the red carpet, alongside husband Harry, in a sequin Roland Mouret gown for an event at London’s Royal Albert Hall in January 2019.

But the truth of that moment, as she told Oprah Winfrey in her two-hour long interview this week, was that hours before that photo was taken she had told the prince that she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore”. That every time the lights dimmed in the Royal Box, she was sobbing her heart out.

The lives of the two women, Meghan and BethAnne, could not be any more different but they share a common bond. Both suffered depression while pregnant and neither felt heard when they tried to access help.

“I understand how Meghan Markle felt with thoughts of suicide,” says BethAnne. In 2011, in the first trimester of her first pregnancy, she told her GP she was feeling low. She continued to repeat this at hospital appointments and doctor’s visits but never felt heard.

“I had medical professionals telling me ‘ah, no, it’s normal to feel a bit sad when you’re pregnant, it’s the hormones’,” she says. “No one else I knew felt this way and the midwife I spoke to didn’t know a thing about it either. It made me feel worse because I felt I shouldn’t be feeling this way, I should feel happy. But I didn’t feel happy so something must be wrong with me.”

Expand Close BethAnne Linstra Klein / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp BethAnne Linstra Klein

Pregnancy comes with its own set of clichés: the image of the ‘blooming’ mum to be, always ‘glowing’ and ‘radiant’. Every time BethAnne encountered a well-wisher, gushing “you must be so excited!” she felt like a fraud for not feeling this way, and that made her feel worse.

But the reality is that depression in pregnancy is very common. “I think we didn’t allow depression during pregnancy to become a known fact because there was a mythology around pregnant women that they were always happy,” explains Professor Veronica O’Keane, Trinity Centre for Health Services and author of The Rag and Bone Shop. “When the fact is that, not only are women not always happy to be pregnant but there are also very high rates of depression during pregnancy, probably due to a high rate of secretion of stress hormones.

“High levels of cortisol are required to sustain pregnancy and these high levels of cortisol also create mood disturbances — similar to the way people who have to take steroids for medical conditions very frequently get mood disorders as a consequence of that — part of the physiology of pregnancy is that you’ve high stress hormones in your blood which translates subjectively into a depressed and anxious mood.”

Professor O’Keane has published multiple papers looking at depression in pregnant women and the impact on children. In 2018, she led a ground-breaking study, tracking levels of perinatal depression in 5,000 women in Irish maternity services. It found that 16pc of women attending a number of maternity hospitals in Ireland are at probable risk.

More recently, her team has just completed a study showing that “if pregnant women are treated in pregnancy then their outcome is very good and the outcome of the baby is very good. However, if women are not treated in pregnancy, then the outcome is very poor both for the woman and recurrent depression, and for the baby’s cognitive and emotional development.”

But her concern would be that, because of continued stigma around the myth of the ‘happy’ pregnancy, there could be more women suffering in silence.

Meghan, who is now pregnant with her second child, doesn’t claim to have been diagnosed with perinatal depression – she says the “stress and isolation” of joining the royal family was its cause. But nevertheless, she is shining a light on the fact that not every woman’s mental state fits the mould of the ‘happy’ pregnancy, for a variety of reasons.

The fact that she says she spoke out about her concerns for her mental health at the time, but felt silenced and denied support at a time when she was feeling so vulnerable, raises a worrying question for BethAnne. “What hope is there for us normal folk if the elite can’t get help?” she asks. “If someone like Meghan Markle is dismissed, if I was dismissed, who is listening?”

In Ireland at least, the answer to this is reassuring. According to Professor O’Keane, the change in legislation around women’s reproductive rights here has also paved the way for greater understanding and support around mental health issues in pregnancy.

Expand Close Professor Veronica O'Keane / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Professor Veronica O'Keane

“The lack of choice around reproductive rights helped give birth to the myth of the happy pregnancy,” she explains. “It’s very interesting to me that the development of the perinatal services in Ireland really coincided with the legalisation for abortion. I think today, there is increasing awareness and the perinatal psychiatry services that are developing in Ireland now are very cognisant of the reality of antenatal or perinatal depression. It’s now recognised that about 50pc of what used to be called postnatal depression commences during pregnancy.”

BethAnne (42) was eventually diagnosed with perinatal depression and placed on antidepressants, safe for use in pregnancy and breastfeeding, in her third trimester. “That helped me,” she says. “Even just being heard and validated was a huge help to me.”

“At every stage of life women are told ‘it’s just your hormones’,” she adds. “It may be your hormones but there’s no ‘just’ about it.”

She hopes that any voices, whether it’s a royal or herself — a senior medical support worker — speaking out about not feeling the way you ‘should’ in pregnancy will help other women to not feel so alone, to de-stigmatise the scenario and help others access help.

Professor O’Keane agrees. “No woman should ever be told there is no help available, because there is. Doctors are more informed now, we’re building services based on the acknowledgement and realisation that depression and anxiety are very common during pregnancy and certainly women should have access to mental health expertise. Certainly within my service, any woman who is pregnant or recently given birth will be prioritised because we realise that it’s potentially so tragic if women don’t receive the mental health care that they require.”