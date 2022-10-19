| 13.3°C Dublin

I was obsessed with being ‘busy’ – this is how I finally gave myself permission to give up

My obsession with planning out my future became synonymous in my mind with success

Caleb Carter

It was in the deep time of the supermoon that I began plotting my escape from my life as I knew it.

I was riddled with existential questions, but the main one was: how did I get here? How did I become so consumed with the need to “keep busy” all the time, to “be successful”?

