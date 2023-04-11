‘I was humiliated daily at school’: Growing up with severe dyslexia and dyspraxia
Let down by the education system, Hannah Daly had to find her own strategies and ‘hacks’ for learning. Now an occupational therapist, she believes embracing neurodiversity and different ways of learning could help everyone succeed
Arlene Harris
With one in 10 people in Ireland believed to have dyslexia, you could be forgiven for thinking that the signs would be picked up at a young age. But this is not always the case, as Hannah Daly can attest .