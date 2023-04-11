‘I was humiliated daily at school’: Growing up with severe dyslexia and dyspraxia

Let down by the education system, Hannah Daly had to find her own strategies and ‘hacks’ for learning. Now an occupational therapist, she believes embracing neurodiversity and different ways of learning could help everyone succeed

Hannah Daly photographed by Conor Horgan

Arlene Harris Tue 11 Apr 2023 at 03:30