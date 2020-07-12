| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I thought if people knew I had inflammatory bowel disease that my rugby career would be over'

Munster player John Ryan was in pre-season training on his first professional contract when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. He tells Emily Hourican about his experience of living with the condition

John Ryan hasn&rsquo;t allowed the debilitating condition to limit his rugby ambitions Expand

Close

John Ryan hasn&rsquo;t allowed the debilitating condition to limit his rugby ambitions

John Ryan hasn’t allowed the debilitating condition to limit his rugby ambitions

John Ryan hasn’t allowed the debilitating condition to limit his rugby ambitions

Rugby player John Ryan had just got his first professional contract with Munster, during his final year at University College Cork, when he began having distressing symptoms including stomach cramping, pain, and passing blood. "I was doing pre-season training," he recalls now, "and there was a lot of demand on me. I decided I'd go and get the symptoms checked out quickly rather than waiting for them to go away." That was August 2011, and Ryan was told he had ulcerative colitis. "I'd never heard of it," he says.

Ulcerative colitis, along with Crohn's disease, make up what's known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterised by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract (not to be confused with IBS, irritable bowel syndrome, although it is possible to have both). It is a chronic condition, usually involving periods of remission and periods of flare-ups.

"I definitely worried for my sporting career," Ryan says, of that diagnosis. "But I was also relieved that I knew what I had, I was going to get it treated and I was assured that, as long as it didn't progress, there was no reason I couldn't keep pursuing a professional rugby career."