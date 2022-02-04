Wedding photographer Jenny McCarthy said she is “so grateful” after her brain tumour removal surgery was successful.

Jenny, who is married to Virgin Media star Martin King, announced in January that cancerous cells were found in her brain and it was likely a tumor she previously had had grown back.

The photographer had a brain tumour in 2011 and recovered after it was successfully removed during surgery.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, the mother shared with her 35k followers that the surgery was successful.

"So...surgery went well and I am back out and able to text,” Jenny wrote.

"Out of high dependency and absolutely delighted with that.

"I thought I’d never see this day. I’m on the other side of surgery and it’s just great.

"A brain tumour was removed and to Professor Ciarán Bolger’s knowledge, he seems to have taken it all.

"I am so grateful to have a wonderful surgeon and incredible hospital staff. Thank you to every single one of you for saying prayers and lighting candles.”

Friends and followers flocked to the comments to wish Jenny well.

Influencer Rosanna Davison said: "Well done Jenny! Sending you lots of love and hugs xxx.”

Broadcaster Maia Dunphy wrote: “Sending you lots of love Jen. You’re a warrior.”

While singer Lisa McHugh commented: “Glad to hear it all went well Jenny! Get well soon.”