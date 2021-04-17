Jane Chambers grew up in Dublin and now lives in Strandhill with her husband, Myles Lamberth, who is from Cape Town, and their two young sons, Arlo and Otis.

Did you grow up in a family where food was important?

My parents had their own business and worked hard — they didn’t have much time for cooking. We ate lots of takeaways and convenience food.

What’s your most vivid memory from childhood?

I remember being 10 or 11 on holiday with my family, staying in a hotel in Kerry and ordering duck. My parents were shocked at me being so adventurous and my mind was blown by how gorgeous it was.

What was the first thing you learned to cook?

I learned to make pancakes early on and they are still my forte. I like the most basic kind, there’s definitely a nostalgia factor.

Did you always know that you wanted to work in food?

I studied marketing and worked in banks, but I always loved travel and cafe culture. All my part-time jobs during school and college were in restaurants; I enjoyed the buzz of food, seeing the joy it brings. Before I went traveling at the age of 23, I took a stop-gap job in Milano’s and I preferred the lifestyle and interaction with people to the corporate world. I don’t know if I ever saw myself as a cafe owner though. We opened Shells in 2010, but we’d been looking for three years before that. We knew we wanted to be near either the sea or the mountains, for surfing or snowboarding. Our primary goal was always to have a good lifestyle.

Who has been the biggest influence on the way that you cook?

Definitely Myles. He’s taught me how it’s as quick to cook at home as it is to order a takeaway. He is the master of opening the cupboard and coming up with a meal. He’s self-taught through cookbooks and watching food programmes on television 24/7.

What’s your signature dish?

Home-made pasta — it’s simple and requires minimal ingredients. We pull out the machine and the kids get involved. When we were still allowed to entertain at home, we used to serve pasta with a few different sauces so people could mix and match. It’s very family friendly.

Is there any ingredient that you hate?

I can never seem to cook aubergine how I like it, although in a restaurant I can be blown away.

Is there anything that you love to eat that you’d prefer your friends didn’t know about?

Nutella by the spoonful. I have a weakness for chocolate, the cheaper the better.

Is there anything that you won’t eat for ethical reasons?

Myles feels very strongly about not eating certain species of fish, and we eat organic whenever possible, but I am more concerned about packaging. I can’t shop in the supermarket any more, because by the time you’ve unpacked everything, the bin is full of packaging waste. I prefer to go to the farmers’ market in Sligo at the weekend and bring my own Tupperware for fish and put the vegetables straight into my shopping bag.

What’s the strangest thing you’ve ever eaten?

When we were working in South Africa, on a safari journey, we ended up at a local feast in Zimbabwe where one of the dishes was crispy fried worms. I just couldn’t bring myself to swallow them, so I had to spit into my napkin discreetly.

What kitchen gadget could you not live without and what’s the most overrated?

I use the NutriBullet two or three times a day for everything from smoothies and pesto to raw balls and ground oats. The food processor rarely gets used — there are too many parts to wash and it takes up too much space.

What current cooking trend do you dislike the most?

Not so much a cooking trend, but I am tired of the constant barrage of hard sell from food and hospitality people on social media. I think many are losing the essence of who they are.

What’s your desert island cookbook?

Hungry for That by Raph Rashid. The recipes are great fun, use limited ingredients and many are raw, so that would be good in a desert island situation.

What three things do you always keep in your fridge?

Yoghurt for curries, tzatziki and smoothies; cheese because I love cheese; and White Mausu peanut rayu.

What’s your go-to store-cupboard meal?

Noodles with the last of the vegetables in the fridge, a bit of stock and a poached egg on top.

What was the last great meal that you ate?

I had dinner in Uno Mas with my sister after a 10k run around Bray Head in a gale-force wind. We sat at the bar, had gorgeous wines by the glass and ordered everything on the menu.

What’s your favourite restaurant in the world?

Five Leaves in Brooklyn — the brunch there is wonderful. It’s on a bustling corner and it’s a hip version of an old diner, with decadent food, great cocktails and a cool buzz. For me, it’s the essence of being in New York.

What chef do you admire the most?

Jess Murphy of Kai in Galway — she has a strong vision and she doesn’t apologise for her opinions. She always puts women to the fore and is a beacon of integrity, as well as being a great cook. I also think she and her husband Dave are a great team.

What do you think the impact of Covid-19 will be on restaurants?

I think many city centre restaurants may not survive, but suburban restaurants and those in locations such as ours will come back stronger. For us, the pandemic has given us a chance to slow down, stand back and make changes we’d previously been too nervous to make. At Shells, we’ll have fewer tables in the future, to give people more space while they eat. It’s also made us much more aware of supporting local businesses in terms of where we buy.

Do you eat breakfast?

I either have a smoothie, something egg-based, or toast and jam with a cup of tea if I’m in a rush.

What are you going to have for dinner tonight?

Lamb chops, couscous and tzatziki.

And what will you drink with that?

Tonic water with fresh lime — I’m doing a hundred days of no alcohol, but you still need some sort of a treat to mark the transition from day to night.

