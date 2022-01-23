‘I still feel fear and anxiety’: Self-help star Gerry Hussey on stress, success and how Covid is changing us

Morning is the right time to get your mind focused, says psychologist and author Gerry Hussey. Picture by Steve Humphreys

It’s a dazzlingly beautiful morning in Dublin’s Docklands and Gerry Hussey exudes the serene optimism and inspirational patter of a newly anointed guru. His day began with a mental gratitude checklist, some relaxing breathing and a check in on his own emotions; he was feeling good. He had lots to do – not least our conversation – but he decided to put aside emails and other obligations and spend time with his dad, who is staying with him.

“I believe that the morning is your fuel for the day,” he tells me. “And if you can, create time and space to balance your central nervous system. So if I’m thinking about stress, about work, then that’s the part of the brain that gets ignited. But if I’m practicing things like gratitude, if I’m visualising the day that I want, then I’m firing that part of the brain and everything will be better.”

Hussey is a renowned performance psychologist who has worked with a plethora of elite Irish athletes, and has prepared boxing teams for success at the Olympic Games, and Munster rugby players for Heineken Cups. He has also worked with Tipperary GAA and Galway GAA.

Since its publication last year, his book Awaken Your Power Within has been something of a publishing supernova. The book went straight to number one on the Irish bestseller list, stayed in the top 10 for more than 16 weeks and has just gone back into the bestseller list again this past week.

It’s also to be launched in May in the US (where the publisher is Monoray), and a follow-up is almost written.

He has tapped into a search for meaning that has been accelerated by the huge changes of the last few years.

The pandemic, he says, has brought about “a consciousness revolution or a great awakening. People have begun to ask what is it all about? What is my life about?”

In some senses Awaken Your Power Within is quite a conventional example of the self-help genre. In affirmations, questions and highlighted reminders, it places the power for radical improvement squarely in the hands of the reader, who can be “more closely aligned with our inner dreams and our truest and most powerful selves”. And like Byron Katie and Eckhart Tolle – to whom he has been compared – Hussey had epiphany-like moments through which he dragged himself out of the depths of despair.

But Hussey also weaves in disparate disciplines such as neuroscience, gut health and quantum physics – areas in which he admits he is not an expert – to create a more holistic whole-person approach.

“I see myself as almost a signpost,” he says. “But I take care that I will try to signpost people to those who are very skilled and qualified in what I’m not.”

The pandemic has been propitious for self-help authors. While the publishing industry more generally boomed during the last couple of years, as we’ve all been stuck at home with more time to read, titles centred around self-improvement tended to be the leaders in class, with sales accelerating at twice the rate of any other genre, as more people grappled for meaning in their radically changed lives.

Expand Close Gerry Hussey and wife Miriam on their wedding day / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerry Hussey and wife Miriam on their wedding day

Hussey already had experience in the self-help space, and a loyal following which no doubt buoyed the sales of the book. He is co-founder with his wife Miriam, a pharmacist-turned-wellness coach, of Soul Space, “an empowering movement that focuses on raising consciousness, awakening inner potential and inspiring greater health”.

He met Miriam, who also hails from Galway, when she was on a retreat he was running in Africa. It was only some time later however, after she had gone around the world travelling for a few months, that they entered into a relationship. “I mean it sounds such a cliché, but up to then she was the first person that I met that I just knew had gotten it. It was like I didn’t have to explain. She tells me: ‘I know what you have to say and you need to go say it.’ She challenges me but she’s given me the freedom and the confidence to just speak without the fear of being judged.”

Read More

The more immediate genesis of Awaken Your Power Within came from an ultimatum from two of his best-known clients, the Happy Pear twins David and Stephen Flynn.

They told him they would give him six months to write a book. If he didn’t put his ideas on the page, they said, then they would do it themselves. “They said the world needs to benefit from these ideas, they will really help people,” Hussey says. “They said: ‘So do it. Or we will.’”

The Pear boys are “tough”, Gerry observes, and he knew they weren’t bluffing. They gave him the number of their agent and emphasised he had to get his finger out. “I knew they were doing it from a place of generosity,” Hussey says. “They really gave me the kick I needed.”

Expand Close Gerry Hussey and his wife Miriam / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerry Hussey and his wife Miriam

The other reason for writing the book, was Hussey wanted to write something down that would serve as a sort of guide to his son Elijah, who had just been born.

“He’s 20 months old now. I wanted to give him something that was my life lessons, because he’ll struggle at times, just like we all do, and he’ll struggle with identity. I was asking myself, as a dad, ‘What am I meant to do with him? What am I meant to be? Am I going to be a good dad?’ I didn’t know, actually. I was scared. I wanted to give him a book that would give him universal principles for health and happiness. If I taught him nothing else in life, I think that would be the important.”

Hussey has vivid memories of what it’s like to struggle growing up. He was raised in Glenamaddy, Co Galway, a sports-loving kid in a family of eight. The book begins with him describing how, as a child and young man, he had “zero self-confidence, zero self-worth”. He was highly anxious and had a bad stammer, he says.

“School, for me, was a most horrendous situation because I hated it. I was bored, terrified in case anyone asked me to speak. I had no self-confidence, and yet I was living in a beautiful environment of a loving family. So that’s when I kind of realised that the things on the outside don’t match things on the inside.

“On my outside, I had all these things, but on the inside I felt such fear. So by the age of 11, I first started thinking about suicide. Anybody who has had that level of anxiety will understand it’s not that you don’t want to live. Of course you want to live, but you can’t take that level of pain. That’s how it was for me.”

He fluctuated, he says, between two worlds, one in which he felt he was “crippled with anxiety” and one in which he “had this feeling that I was in a glass, and the world was happening outside the glass. I couldn’t feel anything. I could be at the happiest moment, but I couldn’t feel anything, I was just completely numb, and that becomes exhausting.”

His parents brought him to a few doctors but none was able to really help. They noted that he seemed in good physical health. The words of one paediatrician stick in his head. “He said: ‘If you want my opinion, he’s making all this up so he doesn’t have to go to school.’”

Expand Close Gerry Hussey, far left, arrives in London with Team Ireland boxing squad members for the 2012 Olympics. Picture by Stephen McCarthy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerry Hussey, far left, arrives in London with Team Ireland boxing squad members for the 2012 Olympics. Picture by Stephen McCarthy

All the while other, now well-recognised, factors in mental health went unnoticed. “Nobody mentioned food. Nobody mentioned exercise. Nobody mentioned trauma. Nobody mentioned any of that.”

So what was his trauma? “We think of trauma as one big external event, a bang, crash, or a bomb. It can be any one of those things. It can be a single outside thing or event. But trauma can also be a multiplicity of little things, like little rejections, little failures. It could be the inner narrative [that says] ‘I’m not good enough’. It’s a belief system, and then every time you experience something in the world, you manipulate your perception of it that to fit the belief.”

In his teens he began to somewhat turn things around – he calls it “beginning the right journey but taking the wrong path” – by trying to see himself as his mother saw him. “What I noticed in that moment where I was sweating, highly anxious, my heart was racing, was that when I thought about my mum, all that stopped, and it was so simple but so powerful.”

Even still, he wrongly believed that love was something you had to earn.

He went on to study psychology and philosophy in All Hallows College, Dublin, and worked feverishly to do well, and thus outrun the feelings of inadequacy he felt in school. He worked several jobs to support himself and after his degree undertook a master’s.

He recalls “a punishing pursuit of excellence” designed to “convince myself that I was different from my inner feelings of worthlessness”.

He was hospitalised with suspected pericarditis – an inflammation of the tissues around the heart – and had symptoms like breathlessness and a racing pulse. He believes the symptoms were partly down to “a nervous system that’s shot, a limbic system that was under serious pressure and severe panic attacks”.

In the ward he was surrounded by other men and formed a close bond with them. He also had time to write things down and process what he was going through, and he cites it as a turning point. He went on to enjoy a successful career as a sports psychologist, working with rugby players, helping Irish boxers and cyclists to international success. Meeting his wife Miriam led to the creation of Soul Space. And then came the book.

Expand Close Miriam, Elijah and Gerry take some time out in Portugal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Miriam, Elijah and Gerry take some time out in Portugal

“The book challenges people to redefine what success is on an individual basis because everybody’s different. Your individuality, your immune system, your goals, your dreams, are all particular to you. We can’t say that the same things are going to make us happy. We’re told a good education will make a good career, that anybody who gets into a successful career is going to enjoy it. That’s totally untrue. The book really asks people to explore: Who are you?”

The first part of Awaken Your Power Within deals with letting go of “old thinking”, “restrictive mindsets” and “the disease of distraction”. The second half deals with the path to the true self; and there are chapters with names such as ‘We have many states of consciousness but we don’t use most of them’ and ‘Opening yourself to the magic of miracles’. It challenges the sanctioned overwork of the modern world and the obsession with achievement at all costs.

I wonder if he has something to say about male violence in the wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy. “What happened is beyond a nightmare. Anyone with a kind heart, male or female, has felt the sadness and the wave of emotion. It asked the bigger questions about the erosion of the fabric our society. What is the society we choose to live in?

“We’re told how society is performing from an economic sense, but we need to measure it more in terms of psychological progress. We need to look at the suicide rates. We need to look at the fact that unless you have private money you may be looking at a three-year waiting list for children to see a psychologist.

“We also have to be sensitive and specific. I am male but it doesn’t mean I am a murderer or predisposed to be one. What is the psychology around the situation where someone feels they have to take a life?”

Given his work with athletes, what does he think of one of the more notable themes of the past year – the evolving conversation around mental health, millennial vulnerability, and the decisions by stars such as tennis players Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu, and gymnast Simone Biles to pull out of competitions when they were suffering psychologically.

Expand Close Gerry Hussey, left, with then Galway manager Kevin Walsh in January 2015. Picture by David Maher / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerry Hussey, left, with then Galway manager Kevin Walsh in January 2015. Picture by David Maher

“I think we need to stop separating mental and physical health because they are the same. We are one being, and everything you think sends electrical messages around the body, so your thoughts have the ability to change the chemistry and biology of your body.

“Some people have to win at all costs. That’s absolutely ridiculous. Winning should make you happy. It should make you more self-confident. It should lead to a better, happier life. If winning a medal leads to a more destructive disintegrated sense of self, or a diminished sense of happiness, then throw the medal away. It’s not worth anything.

“It’s the same with a job. It’s the same with a promotion. It’s the same with a house. It’s the same with a car.”

But aren’t athletes, by nature, obsessive people – and isn’t that part of what drives their success?

“If you’re driven by hurt, you’re driven by anger, no medal’s going to heal that. You’re going to be left with a medal, but still an angry, bitter person. What’s the point of that? The idea of sport, the idea of life, is to heal, to nourish, and to leave in a better place.”

And what about the school of thought that says we should, in the words of a certain self-help title, feel the fear and do it anyway?

“It’s nice to overcome fear, but fear is a healthy emotion. Anxiety and fear are totally different. Depression and fear are totally different, so it’s good to feel fear. I feel fear regularly, and I try to overcome it, but fear and anxiety are different. And I would never say to someone, ‘You should face a level of fear that’s going to disrupt you.’”

Hussey is now “living the life of my dreams”, but does his growing profile create pressure to embody the change he’s selling?

“No. Because I think the only reason I would dare to write the book is because I’ve been wanting this since I was 15 years old. This is my life. And every client I have will know I practise everything I say. There’s nothing in that book that I wouldn’t do myself. But people who know me know I’m also very vulnerable. I don’t claim to be perfect all the time – I still feel fear. I still feel anxiety.”

‘Awaken Your Power Within’ is published by Hachette Books Ireland, €14.99. Gerry is hosting a live event from 10am to 4pm on February 27 at the National Concert Hall, Dublin. It will also be streamed. Tickets from nch.ie

Headspace honchos: Ireland’s self-help gurus

Caroline Foran

Known as Ireland’s ‘millennial anxiety guru’ journalist and entrepreneur Caroline Foran has written a number of successful books on anxiety, confidence, and vulnerability, including Owning It, and hosts a podcast which went to number one in the Irish charts on its release. Like Gerry Hussey, she doesn’t claim to be reinventing the wheel but her shared experience of overcoming anxiety in her own life and her ability to distil the work of other experts into accessible prose have made her one of the brightest new self-help stars.

Dr Harry Barry

Dr Barry, a GP with a degree in cognitive behavioural therapy, is one of the most established self-help authors in the country – his last book Embracing Change explored how we can cope with change while learning and developing from it. Dr Barry has also spoken about the “tsunami” of mental health problems that will come in the wake of the Covid lockdowns and the need to focus on building emotional resilience.

Dermot Whelan

Books on meditation might be the most crowded self-help space of all but comedian and Today FM host Dermot Whelan harnessed his personal mental health story – suffering a panic attack in 2007 – to write Mind Full, a sort of beginners’ guide to meditation which was one of last summer’s bestsellers. The book is full of interesting insights, including its description of meditation as “Tinder for your thoughts” Whelan writes that meditation can be something as simple and effective as keeping your trap shut when others are speaking so as “to do less damage.”