A MAN who hasn’t been able to cross his legs since he was a teenager can now perform the simple manoeuvre after losing an astonishing eight stone.

A MAN who hasn’t been able to cross his legs since he was a teenager can now perform the simple manoeuvre after losing an astonishing eight stone.

‘I shed eight stone and crossed my legs for first time since I was a teen’

Jay Hunter (36), said there are many other benefits that followed changing his eating habits and lifestyle.

He says these “have literally changed my life”, but admits “meal deals are out”.

“Instead, I have foods that are filling and natural. I have learned to make smart substitutions so I could cut down on needless calories and fats,” he said.

“I cannot calorie count as it makes me unnaturally anxious but I can stick to the eating plan and choices I have learned in the last 15 months.”

Jay, originally from Dublin, but now living in Bettystown, Co Meath, added: “I thought I ate well but in fact when I weighed in at Slimming World I was just over 300lbs or 21-and-a-half stone.”

That was April 2018 and “at the time I could feel myself slowing down; I exerted myself putting on shoes in the morning – I had to do something”.

He tried other eating plans and diets before, but found Slimming World worked for him.

“As soon as I was told that they expect you to have some bread, rice or chips every day, I was in,” he said.

Within weeks, the difference was clear. He had to have a suit for a wedding taken in twice and he could easily fit into an aeroplane seat.

Jay, who produces the YouTube show OSW – Old School Wrestling – Review, says the mental benefits of losing weight are just as rewarding.

“The biggest is not hiding from mirrors and shiny surfaces. Being able to look at yourself and think, ‘I’m not perfect but I can work with this’, means so much,” he said.

He believes that the biggest reason for success is getting support from the group.

“Having that external support, that weekly renewal to strengthen your willpower, exchange ideas and getting new tips, and having a bit of craic is vital. I’ll even schedule my holidays around the group.

“There are other benefits which people who do not have extra weight do not think about.”

Among them, he said, is “being confident enough to go to a swimming class, being able to cross my legs while sitting down, something I have not done since I was a teenager, and getting in and out of the shower is so much easier”.

He now weighs 13-and-a-half stone, meaning he has lost eight stone. His advice for people thinking of losing weight is to join a Slimming World group.

However, he has a final word of warning: “The battle is won and lost in the supermarket. You only have to pass by the treats aisle once, but if it’s in your cupboard, it’s there every time you pass it.”

Herald