‘I lost six stone in the last year – I succeeded because I forgot about dress sizes and focused on my health’

Eighteen months ago on the road to Bondi Beach, Joanne Morgan had an epiphany.

She had followed her parents to Australia to see their new baby grandson, her nephew, and they insisted she shouldn’t miss the renowned Coogee to Bondi coastal walk near Sydney.

She took their advice and it was on that walk she came to a profound realisation about her health, and particularly, her weight.

“I wasn’t thinking about my weight when I went over but I did have a good bit of weight on me.

“I stopped half-way through and I realised what I had to do. It put everything into perspective.”

Though only 31, Joanne had endured a trying couple of years. She had undergone a hysterectomy, triggering an early menopause. She had also sustained a shoulder injury, requiring surgery, and broken her coccyx. Gradually, her weight had crept up.

The mother of Katie (10) and Danny (9), came home from Australia and set about putting her new insight into action. “At the end of 2019 I said, ‘Right, I’m going to look after my health and get my head into a good place’.”

First, there was a new dog — Biscuit. Every day Biscuit would be taken for a walk.

A friend who had been going to Weight Watchers (WW) classes had been trying to get Joanne to join. After Australia, Joanne said she would join.

On January 7, 2020, the day of her first class, she weighed 16 stone and one pound.

In her first week, she followed the plan to the letter.

“The restrictions are reasonable. You can’t have unlimited pasta or rice but you can have as much fruit and vegetables as you want, so I ate loads of them.”

At the end of the first week, she felt lighter and hoped she might have lost five pounds.

“I went and I had 10 pounds off and I was like, ‘Holy hoop!’

“The next week I had another five pounds off.”

A weight loss of a stone in two weeks seems drastic but Joanne insists she wasn’t hungry.

“I didn’t have to starve at all.

“I know that my mummy and aunt were saying at one stage, ‘I wonder is she eating’. I was eating plenty, but plenty of the right stuff.

“If I wanted my wee chocolate treat I had to remember, ‘Right. Do you want to be sitting where you were last year, crying our eyes out, saying: This doesn’t fit you, that doesn’t fit you?’ Or saying, ‘You can’t breathe properly, you’re in pain’.

“Instead I would have my treat when I had time to enjoy it, when the children were settled for the night.”

Joanne when she was heavier

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joanne when she was heavier

Biscuit’s walks, meanwhile, had long since left the confines of Newry estate and he was now being walked “on every street” around her hometown.

Then came lockdown.

“When the weather was good in lockdown people in my cul-de sac were out on the doorsteps having a drink.

“My friends were asking me, ‘Are you not having a drink?’

“But I didn’t because I was getting so close to my goals and I said, ‘I’d rather not drink than wake up tomorrow feeling like crap and then I’ll enjoy a drink whenever lockdown is lifted’.”

WW classes went virtual during the lockdown. Joanne says the weekly workshops, even those that were online, helped with continual motivation.

By July, six months after she joined, she had lost five stone. Then the pace slowed somewhat, with the last stone she wanted to lose coming off over three months.

Now, almost exactly a year on, Joanne has lost a further six pounds. She has no desire to lose any more.

Joanne, now 33, had previously been a yo-yo dieter — lose weight, get bored, gain weight; repeat.

This time the difference, she says, was her primary motivation.

“This time I did it for my health.

“Now I can get out of the bed. Last year whenever I was getting up in the morning time I had that much pain in my legs and in my back that I used to literally have to roll out of the bed, put my legs down first and lift myself up like that. I was crippled, absolutely crippled in pain.

“Whenever I was going down the stairs, I was going down one foot at a time. That was because I had so much weight on.”

Joanne’s case illustrates why obesity is such a critical public health issue. Regardless of Instagram manifestos about body positivity, it can cause serious physical illness. For Joanne, weight loss offered a route to better health. If conferred across a population, the benefits are obvious.

Governments make policy interventions, like sugar taxes and adding calorie counts to restaurant menus, but it is difficult to nudge people into eating less and eating better.

Sound dietary advice might be to eat less processed food, but such advice does make a boring book title.

And so, successive waves of sexy “breakthroughs” distract from the sober public health messaging.

When a new piece of work advances the theory that a single, identifiable action can resolve your unhappiness, anxiety and elasticated waistband, it is obviously more attractive than the alternatives — we’re fat because we eat too much or we’re fat because our body keeps taking us back to a pre-ordained weight.

Any diet will help to address the first cause.

This is because a regime forces us to consider what we’re putting into our mouths, something most of us underestimate.

“We eat such an abundance of food, we eat ad lib and, for the most part, we get our nutrients by accident,” says Dr Janette Walton, lecturer in nutrition at Munster Technological University and one of the principal investigators on the National Adult Nutrition Survey (iuna.net).

“It’s very difficult — even for students on nutrition programmes or educators in nutrition — to understand what 2,000 calories looks like, or 1,500 or 3,000. Portion size is massively important, as is the understanding of where those calories come from.

Dr Janette Walton

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Janette Walton

“We are still trying to figure out how we can educate the general public to understand that.”

On a diet, by contrast, the type and amount of food is prescribed. Therefore it encourages conscious eating and cooking.

“As scientists we know what people are eating, we know where they’re eating it,” adds Dr Walton.

“We certainly know from our data how they’re eating and who they’re eating with, and we know that we eat quite a lot of food outside the home — on average a quarter of total calories — and that food prepared outside the home is less healthy than the food we would cook at home.

“So there would be an improvement if we could cook from scratch more, but people are time poor.”

But what about the second — a body intent on driving our weight back to its previous high.

A compelling new book, Why We Eat (Too Much): The New Science Of Appetite by Dr Andrew Jenkinson, bariatric surgeon at UCLH London, explores the complex relationship between physiology, genetics, metabolism and body size.

Exploring the phenomenon of weight cycling, Dr Jenkinson says: “The brain cannot tell the difference between a diet that we go on from our free will, and a food shortage caused by an environmental catastrophe like a famine.”

The more of these periods the body has had to endure, “the higher the subconscious brain will want your weight set point to be”.

A weight set point is the weight your body believes it should be and it has a variety of levers at its disposal to ensure success.

Last week, Professor Mike Gibney, emeritus professor of food and health at UCD and author of Ever Seen A Fat Fox? referred to a “thermostat”.

“The tendency will be that once you gain weight and you have it for a long time, that’s what the body will want to go to,” he said.

Professor Gibney noted that successful weight loss tended to go hand-in-hand with monitoring or motivation.

In his book, Dr Jenkinson says that to lose weight sensibly and move the dial on the weight set point, one must be prepared to “alter small parts of your environment and also the way you live, or habits”.

He cautioned that a necessary factor for success is “realistic expectations. The success of your efforts to lose weight will be determined by how honest you are with yourself as to what can sensibly be achieved.

“An expectation to lose some weight and be healthier and happier is much more achievable.”

This is perhaps where Joanne Morgan went right. From the very outset, her goal was never weight loss, but to improve her health.

Her outlook, therefore, was never dress size but something that was more permanent.

“If you do it right you’ll get good results. I always said when it got hard, ‘A week is only seven days’.

“So I can do seven days. And then week-by-week, it comes off.”