‘I lost six stone in the last year – I succeeded because I forgot about dress sizes and focused on my health’

Following a family trip to Australia, Newry woman Joanne Morgan realised that she wanted to lose weight. She talks about her determination to lead a healthier lifestyle, staying on course through lockdown and the joy of living without aches and pains

Regina Lavelle

Eighteen months ago on the road to Bondi Beach, Joanne Morgan had an epiphany.

She had followed her parents to Australia to see their new baby grandson, her nephew, and they insisted she shouldn’t miss the renowned Coogee to Bondi coastal walk near Sydney.

She took their advice and it was on that walk she came to a profound realisation about her health, and particularly, her weight.

