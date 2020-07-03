| 9.9°C Dublin

'I listened to my intuition - and I beat lung cancer twice'

Mother-of-three Karen McDonnell believes that knowing her body and trusting her gut instinct is what gave her the chance to fight the deadly disease, writes Arlene Harris. She urges others to get any symptoms checked by their GP

No one is immune to the effects of cancer and while many forms of the disease are treated with successful outcomes, the survival rates of lung cancer are just 20pc.

And while smoking is the biggest risk factor responsible for most cases of the disease, it can and does affect people who don't smoke and never have done.

However, like all cancers, if detected early, the chance of surviving this potentially lethal form of the disease is much higher.