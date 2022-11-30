| 9.8°C Dublin

‘I have the PhD to back up what I’m doing’ – Dubliner Sarina Kajani on using social media to spread good science

AstraZeneca scientist by day and TikTok star by night, Sarina Kajani is not your average influencer. Here, she talks about using social platforms and a sense of humour to bring science to the masses, and how her own weight-loss journey gave her a particular focus on the benefits of fibre

&ldquo;I&rsquo;d come from an era of the 1990s where carbohydrates were demonised. However, carbs come in different camps and while fibre is a carbohydrate, and comes under that umbrella, it&rsquo;s something of a misnomer.&quot; Sarina Kajani. Photo: Mark Hill Expand
&ldquo;I like trying out new things, and the fact that I mess a bit with the ingredients and make mistakes shows that I&rsquo;m not a professional, and I&rsquo;m learning along with you guys.&rdquo; Sarina Kajani. Photo: Mark Hill Expand
&quot;We as a scientific community have a very important role in disseminating good science, and doing it in a way that people understand.&quot; Photo: Mark Hill Expand

Deirdre Molumby

Growing up in Dublin, Sarina Kajani had always wanted to be a doctor . But when she didn’t get the Leaving Cert points to study medicine, she went into science in UCD as an alternative. It was a move that would completely change her career trajectory.

In the four years that I was doing my undergrad degree, which was in cell and molecular biology, I was also on a weight-loss journey, and I got really into nutrition and health,” she says. “Through that, I really wanted to understand how some people who had been chubby their whole life could lose weight through traditional methods of diet and exercise, and other people couldn’t. I wondered whether there was more to it than the simple ‘calories in, calories out’ equation.”

