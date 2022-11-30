‘I have the PhD to back up what I’m doing’ – Dubliner Sarina Kajani on using social media to spread good science

Growing up in Dublin, Sarina Kajani had always wanted to be a doctor . But when she didn’t get the Leaving Cert points to study medicine, she went into science in UCD as an alternative. It was a move that would completely change her career trajectory.

“In the four years that I was doing my undergrad degree, which was in cell and molecular biology, I was also on a weight-loss journey, and I got really into nutrition and health,” she says. “Through that, I really wanted to understand how some people who had been chubby their whole life could lose weight through traditional methods of diet and exercise, and other people couldn’t. I wondered whether there was more to it than the simple ‘calories in, calories out’ equation.”

Kajani pursued her studies, earning a master’s degree in immunology, and from there, went on to earn a PhD at Trinity College Dublin. When an opportunity arose to contribute to a book on personalised nutrition for heart patients, her submission examined the importance of macronutrients — the food stuffs that that body needs in large quantities to remain healthy — and, specifically, fibre.

“Through the reading and research, it really became apparent that macronutrient quality matters just as much as the calories contained within them,” she explains. “I’d come from an era of the 1990s where carbohydrates were demonised. However, carbs come in different camps and while fibre is a carbohydrate, and comes under that umbrella, it’s something of a misnomer.

“The research was showing time and time again that, if you consumed a diet high in fibre, you were less likely to develop cancer, less likely to develop heart disease or stroke, and less likely to put on weight. All these other things were encapsulated in this one molecule.

“I found myself asking, ‘Why don’t people know about this?’ All we ever tend to talk about are carbs, protein, fats, but there’s so much more to the health conversation. So, I took it upon myself to be the person who was going to tell people about fibre.”

While a new diet trend pops up every few months – the ‘carnivore diet’ being the latest fad to be simultaneously popularised online and criticised by doctors — for those interested in the area of weight loss, the importance of fibre has steadily gained attention in recent years. While Kajani is happy to see that more consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of fibre, and that fibre content in food is being more heavily marketed, she emphasises that balance and variety are key to any diet. Plus, when it comes to fibre, diverse sources are vital.

“There’s a lot more to the conversation than just fibre. It’s not just one component of fibre that has all these health benefits. When new companies come out with ‘fibre-enriched foods’, they’re likely only using one type of fibre, whereas we need to look at it from a holistic standpoint. The science literature shows that when you have 30 plant-based foods a week, incorporating different spices and vegetables, that’s what elicits the positive effects on health and adds up to a healthier person overall.”

Hitting that target of 30 plant-based foods a week is, unsurprisingly, already a trend in itself — there are dedicated apps and online challenges available. For Kajani, it’s simply a case of embracing the joys of cooking. Her own love of cooking stems from childhood and, she says, from the influence of her Indian mother and Pakistani father.

She fondly remembers her mother feeding her and her younger brother rice and lentils when they were little. In the kitchen, she’d help her father make dinner, pulling up a chair to sit beside him at the cooker, observing and adding ingredients to the pot. “Coming from an Indian and Pakistani background, food is a big part of our culture. Everyone in my family loves to cook and we’re also definitely a family that loves to eat. I also love how food brings people together, that community aspect; how you go to someone else’s house for dinner and talk about food. It gives me a lot of warmth, and when I’m in the kitchen, I feel at home.”

Whatsapp “I like trying out new things, and the fact that I mess a bit with the ingredients and make mistakes shows that I’m not a professional, and I’m learning along with you guys.” Sarina Kajani. Photo: Mark Hill

Now, she’s spreading her culinary skills — as well as the gospel of fibre — online. Kajani is a contributor on YouTube’s The Try Channel, which sees a group of Irish people tasting unusual foods from around the world, and has over a million subscribers. It was thanks to its popularity that she initially started growing followers on her personal social-media channels.

In 2019, she moved to Washington DC to take up a role as a senior scientist at biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. In her spare time, she started to further develop her online brand by posting about the benefits of fibre. Then, during the early days of the pandemic, she began sharing what she was cooking — careful to make her recipes accessible to those with all levels of culinary skills.

“I like trying out new things, and the fact that I mess a bit with the ingredients and make mistakes shows that I’m not a professional, and I’m learning along with you guys.”

Today, as well as her YouTube appearances, Kajani has 16,500 followers on Instagram (@sarinakajani) and another 22,000 on TikTok. Her videos are infused with a sense of humour (one recent post, captioned ‘getting litty kitty when you’re 30’ sees her swigging from what looks like a glass of rosé, only to pan out and reveal that it’s actually a mixture of protein powder, milk thistle and electrolytes) as well as a charming clumsiness. Her warm personality shines through and the meals are mouth-wateringly good.

While ‘influencer’ can be viewed pejoratively as a career path, she offers a positive spin on the term. “I definitely influence people in that I get messages quite regularly about how someone has incorporated more fibre into their diet and as a result, they’ve reversed their diabetes, or lost weight, or their energy levels are higher. Honestly, if that’s what I’m doing it for, I don’t mind what title you give me. At the end of the day, what I’m aiming to do is to educate people, give them knowledge that’s good for them. They can do with that knowledge what they want, because knowledge is power.”

“I think there is something marketable about what I do online. I play off the ‘work hard, play harder’ role, but I also have the PhD to back up what I’m doing. I’m not full of BS. At the same time, it doesn’t need to be stuffy. I’m trying to open the floor for people. I am a scientist and I have this level of education, but I’m not an intimidating person and I’m not trying to lord over [anyone] with my intelligence. This is a level playing field for everyone to be included. I think I can engage people better when I’m having fun and trying to be funny.”

She tries to avoid the traps of social media, particularly the focus on numbers. “I try not to feed into the ‘likes’ too much, because I notice that if I put up a ‘thirst trap’ of a picture on Instagram, that gets a lot more views than, say, a reel that has something to do with fibre, purely because it’s a pretty picture. What I’m trying to do with my branding is help people, so I try not to think about how many likes a nice picture got and feed into that just so I get more engagement.”

On TikTok, her videos have amassed close to one million views. She believes the popularity of the platform stems from its authenticity. “Authentic is a word that’s thrown around a bit more than it should be, but that’s how I see TikTok. I think Instagram is a very filtered platform where everything is very curated and looks pretty. You have to be on your best behaviour on Instagram, whereas with TikTok, it’s mayhem, and if you’re in any way funny and you add value, people will like you.

“TikTok really is showing people in a light, where I’m in a baggy jumper and this is where I’m at and what I do. People are going to be attracted to that because it’s not just a superficial view that they’re getting. They’re getting all of you and that is what people like, I think.”

For Kajani, showing all aspects of herself includes representing her heritage. “Coming from the perspective of a brown Irish person is very unusual. Ireland is becoming a lot more multicultural, but you don’t hear from a lot of brown Irish people or Black Irish people, so it’s quite an anomaly.”

Whatsapp "We as a scientific community have a very important role in disseminating good science, and doing it in a way that people understand." Photo: Mark Hill

She’s equally passionate about the importance of science communication — especially in the context of the past couple of years where science became politicised and mistrusted in some quarters. She says scientists have a duty to be open, honest and transparent about what science is and how it is conducted, what it means to carry out experiments and what that means for the general public in terms of pharmaceuticals, drugs or vaccines.

“We as a scientific community have a very important role in disseminating good science, and doing it in a way that people understand. I want to be a person that people can go to, specifically in the realm of nutrition and health, and answer questions of ‘what does this paper mean and what does it mean in terms of my overall health?’ And to explain in layman’s terms so there’s no confusion or misinterpretation. I want to be that science communicator who can break down very difficult scientific concepts into a matter that’s digestible – no pun intended!”

As for her own ambitions: “I’d also love to have my own cooking show that is very nutritionally based, so I’d talk about why scientifically it is important to cook the vegetables in this manner, or why we use cumin and black pepper together because it has this effect. That’s where I’d love to see myself going in the next five to 10 years. I think if I keep going with the content creation and it’s of value to people, I can get there.”

