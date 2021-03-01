| -1.2°C Dublin

‘I had to choose between having a baby and treating my endometriosis’

Fitness instructor Nicky Lingwood (42) thought painful sex and debilitating period pain were just part of being a woman. As Endometriosis Awareness Month begins, she talks about life with the condition — before and after her diagnosis

Nicky Lingwood who suffers from endometriosis. Photo Gerry Mooney Expand

Audrey Kane

It’s often dismissed as nothing more than a ‘bad period’ or ‘women’s troubles’ — yet endometriosis is one of the most commonly seen gynaecological conditions, causing a considerable negative impact on quality of life for women worldwide.

In Ireland alone, one in 10 women are living with the chronic disorder, with an average wait time of nine years before receiving the correct diagnosis. While waiting, many will suffer excruciating pain rendering them unable to work, socialise or even maintain a sexual relationship.

As pain is notoriously hard to describe and pinpoint, sometimes the red flags for endometriosis are often brushed aside, meaning that affected women simply ‘live with it’. Women like Nicky Lingwood, who, after more than five years of crippling pain, was officially diagnosed in 2013 at the age of 36 after she underwent laparoscopic surgery (a procedure used to examine the organs inside the abdomen).

