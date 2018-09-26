Back pain, bad fatigue, and a single bruise. Three seemingly innocuous complaints. Perhaps some things that everyone can experience from time to time.

'I had one bruise and the consultant told me I had hours to live' - mother-of-two rushed to hospital

In 2015, Sharon McGrath was busy working as a psychotherapist and taking care of her two children and her husband Ciaran who is long-term ill because he had a stroke in his 20s.

But something about the unnatural tiredness made her go to her GP.

“I was assuming I was just burnt out. It had been a very busy year and I was always busy with the kids.”

“I had a bit of back pain and went to the GP and asked to do a blood test... The morning I went in I said I had a bruise that was really, really sore but I couldn’t remember getting it; I was feeling really rotten coming up the street to the doctors, and I had felt so bad that morning that I asked my sister to come over and drop the girls to school.”

“After the blood test I got a taxi home because I was feeling so bad; got back into bed; and at 2pm I got a phone call from the doctor to say that the hospital had phoned him to say something had turned up; I wasn’t to call an ambulance; I needed someone to go out to the hospital with me. I knew it was something to be concerned about.”

“My husband packed the bag for me and phoned my sister to collect me. They had said there‘d be someone waiting for me at the hospital, and when we got there, there was a man at the door with a wheelchair, and they brought me in and started to give me transfusions.”

“The consultant said you’re really, really sick. We’re very worried about you and we’re transferring you to St James’s.”

The next day in St James's hospital Sharon was told she had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL).

“By 6pm I was in an ambulance, there was no saying goodbye to anyone, no preparing the kids for anything; my sister’s husband had to collect my husband so he could say goodbye to me. It was very serious; the consultant was very adamant with my sister that I had hours. By 3am that night I was having my first chemotherapy.”

“The following day I met my consultant and he came in to tell me that I had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.”

She was admitted to the Burkitt ward, the national adult bone marrow transplant centre, a 21-bedded unit with each bed housed in a hepa-filtered isolation room.

“Within that 24-hour period, they told me that I’d need a bone marrow transplant, and a long-term hospital stay. This is three weeks before Christmas, so it was quite a lot to get your head around and I was really very unwell.”

“Because it’s a blood cancer, it’s in every part of your body.”

The next few months were to be spent in isolation - with only phone contact to her children Alannah (now 12) and Elisha (now 10) and her family - as she received chemotherapy and waited for a donor match for a bone marrow transplant.

“That was how dramatic it was and traumatic. But once I started to get the transfusion I started to feel better very quickly. They were replacing what was necessary in my blood to keep me OK. It was about getting a donor for bone marrow. My family all gave blood but none of them were a match. It was an anonymous donor that gave me a match.”

“It’s the kind of leukaemia that affects very young children and men in their 70s. The outcomes for children are quite good, but the outcomes for men in 70s not so much, and I was somewhere in the middle.”

This year, she is running the 5k Women’s Mini Marathon in Limerick with her sisters, daughters and nieces. Collectively they are raising money for St. James Hospital and the Irish Cancer Society, among other charities.

“The impact of having a transplant is quite difficult to be honest. I was very, very sick during that time – on a lot of steroids and other medication, like medication to keep me from getting sick because I’d wake up in the night and be gagging.”

“I was confined to my room a lot of that time. I couldn’t even come out and meet someone outside of the room on that ward. It’s only the staff coming in and out to attend to you that you see.”

“It was [cruel]. My sister Jenny and her husband moved into the house here, I’m the eldest of six; all the help rolled in behind me, everyone supported us."

“My kids were very distressed. The Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust have the rooms set up so they have Wi-Fi and I was able to ring girls to Facetime them in the morning and evening before supper. That was so important for me for my mental health and so important for them as well.”

“I was let out some odd weekends depending on what my blood count was like. It was nine weeks before I saw the kids at one point.”

“When I talk about it now it all sounds quite mad, but when you’re in it your survival instinct kicks in.”

On May 13, 2016, Sharon had her bone marrow transplant and spent the following six weeks in isolation again, because her immune system was so compromised. Even now, her recovery is still ongoing.

“You’re very vulnerable. It’s like going back to being a small infant, your immune system is very weak.”

She added: “I’m getting there. It’s a bit of a process. It was around the middle of last year that I started to really feel I had some strength back. Because it would come and go depending on what infection I was trying to fight.”

“That first year and a half is really about being quite ill and then starting to get better, and I know everyone has a different story in how bone marrow affects you.”

“You’re left with inflammation, I had problems with my skin, muscle tone, and small issues that need managing over this year.”

“There is quite a lot involved and to think that it’s a straight forward thing... it’s the very opposite of that. You wake up and feel even more awful. And after that your strength is coming back, but you’re very, very tired."

This weekend, when Sharon walks the women’s mini marathon in Limerick, she'll be mindful of how good it is to walk freely in the fresh air with her young family.

“You think back to when the consultant was very cagey about letting me out for a walk. I was getting breathless walking from Burkitt’s ward to the front door, but I wanted the fresh air. The windows in Burkitt’s don’t open and you have to open three doors to get into the ward. I would be asking the consultant to let me out and go for a walk when everyone had left for the day. I remember that time of being that breathless and being frustrated.”

“At the moment I’m enjoying the time I have with my girls and family and my husband.”

“They were obviously quite traumatised by the whole thing but at the same time they had people to talk to, and when I came home helping them to relax and not be worried about me

“They’ve cut their hair and donated it to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have cancer. They’re growing it again so they can do it in November.”

“They’ve learned resilience and as much as you try to protect them, I think they gained from the experience as well. They understand the priorities of other people come first.”

“We did the Limerick mini marathon last year, they’re good goals to set for yourself. The sense of achievement after it is good.”

She added: “I’d like to say thanks so much to the Bone Marrow Trust, and St James’s and Limerick hospital; I had amazing support from family and friends and the village of Moneygall where I’m from; I got cards and messages, books because they couldn’t come in and see me; and people joined the register so they could become donors of either blood or bone marrow.”

The Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon takes place this Sunday September 30 in Limerick City Centre

