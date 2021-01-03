| 0.2°C Dublin

'I had a relapse during the first lockdown after eight years sober'

The well-known architect knows first-hand how difficult this year has been for problem drinkers, writes Niamh Horan

INSIDIOUS: Hugh Wallace, above, wants others to know how easy it is to lose their sobriety during what is a very difficult time Expand

INSIDIOUS: Hugh Wallace, above, wants others to know how easy it is to lose their sobriety during what is a very difficult time

Hugh Wallace was 16 when he witnessed his mother reach breaking point.

"The defining moment of my childhood happened on a Saturday evening. My dad was drunk and he was cooking dinner. My mother hated raw steak, she liked it well done, and in my father's drunken stupor, he served it to her raw."

Hugh's father was an alcoholic and Hugh, who has also battled the disease since his teenage years, recalls: "I remember my mother picked the steak off the plate and literally wrapped it around his face. She'd had enough. She was a broken woman by the time that happened."

