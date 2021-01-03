'I had a relapse during the first lockdown after eight years sober'

Hugh Wallace was 16 when he witnessed his mother reach breaking point.

"The defining moment of my childhood happened on a Saturday evening. My dad was drunk and he was cooking dinner. My mother hated raw steak, she liked it well done, and in my father's drunken stupor, he served it to her raw."

Hugh's father was an alcoholic and Hugh, who has also battled the disease since his teenage years, recalls: "I remember my mother picked the steak off the plate and literally wrapped it around his face. She'd had enough. She was a broken woman by the time that happened."

After the "frightening" scene Hugh says, "Dad left the house and I didn't see him again for seven months."

It was a moment that would propel his father towards his personal 'rock bottom' - a stage an addict must reach in order to admit they have a problem and need outside help.

Within days Hugh's father had signed himself into a treatment centre.

He later returned to the house and stayed sober for the remainder of the marriage. But Hugh says: "The sad thing is that when my dad stopped drinking, he and mum were very much in love. Unfortunately my mum had a heart attack before they finally had the chance to enjoy life together."

The architect, who presents RTÉ's Home of the Year and The Great House Revival, recalled the memory as he considers how difficult the pandemic has been for problem drinkers.

In fact, Hugh says he suffered a slip.

Although eight years sober, he succumbed to temptation during the first lockdown.

"Before the summer I had two glasses of wine. It was only two glasses," he says, "but that's not the point."

He has no reason for the relapse, save to cite the 'insanity' of the disease.

"It's one of those things that creeps up on you. I had the odd Tuesday where I just got overwhelmed by Covid. You are sort of concerned but you're not quite sure what you're concerned about and drink is certainly there on your mind.

"It is insidious. The next thing that would have happened was the thought that 'I deserve this'. It's the little man on the shoulder saying 'go on' when you're stressed. I'm not being glib about it, that just the way it is."

At the time Hugh says, "I justified it in my head, the way all problem drinkers do." Then the next day, he says, "I was very angry at myself because I felt that I had let myself down."

"Eventually I had to draw a line and move on so I didn't whip myself to death. Since then I have been taking it a day at a time."

Hugh is speaking about the relapse because he wants others to know how easy it is to lose their sobriety.

But he knows he is fighting an uphill battle: "The country is in serious denial about the problem."

Last month over half of the Irish people who responded to a Drinkaware study said they had been drinking to 'cheer up' when stressed or in a bad mood. Hugh says the pandemic has normalised alcohol as an answer to emotional discomfort: "The attitude is: 'We're all in crisis, so why not go home and open a bottle? How many times have you heard that this year?'" He believes the language we use around addiction has to change.

"I don't like the term 'alcoholic'. It makes people imagine an alcoholic as a guy in the final stages of the disease. Instead we should use the term 'problem drinker'. That's closer to the reality. The problem isn't as necessarily 'in your face' as you might think."

So where is the line between a person who likes a drink to relax and a person who is a problem drinker? "If alcohol causes you or the people around you problems, whether it's health concerns, issues in work or relationships, then you are a problem drinker. It's as simple as that," says Hugh.

"But the alcoholic is so manipulative they will convince the people around them that they are their problem instead."

He hopes his experience might propel others to identify with his experience: "I have an addictive personality and people like me will tell you that it's when you take one glass, you can't just have one glass. You have to have the second and then, feck it sure, I'll have a third. Or you tell yourself, 'I won't drink tomorrow so I might as well have four tonight.'"

Now back on the road to recovery, he says: "It's never too late to get help. I know people who have got help for their drinking in their 70s. But the first step is acknowledging to yourself that you actually have a problem."