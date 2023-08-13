‘I had a panic attack working backstage on a U2 tour. Something had to change’ — Niamh McCarthy, Mindful Nation founder

The Portlaoise native was working as a manager for U2 and Madonna when she suffered burnout. As a birthday gift, her boss sent her to train with Deepak Chopra. Now her mindfulness app has the support of David Blaine and Noel Gallagher

The last 10 years of Niamh McCarthy’s life sound like a fever dream. It unfolded like this. Girl goes to New York on a J-1. Girl works as a waitress. Girl becomes friend with magician David Blaine who ends up sponsoring a work visa. Girl meets Guy Oseary and gets a gig as an assistant for Madonna. All of this takes place within five years. The following five would change her trajectory, from music industry executive to meditation app founder. Today, McCarthy, (29), seems to have taken it all in her stride. At least that’s how she appears when she arrives on our Zoom call from her new home in Athens, Greece having relocated from the States last year. Despite the wildfires raging, the striking blonde is smiling and relaxed, wearing a pale blue blouse and with uncluttered shelves behind her, a superb spokesmodel for the zen lifestyle.