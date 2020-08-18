| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I finally learned to ride a bike - at 50

With everyone at home watching Normal People during lockdown, Caroline O'Doherty took advantage of the quiet streets and taught herself how to cycle - and hasn't looked back

On yer bike: Caroline O&rsquo;Doherty has recently learned to ride a bicycle — and loves it. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS Expand

Close

On yer bike: Caroline O&rsquo;Doherty has recently learned to ride a bicycle — and loves it. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS

On yer bike: Caroline O’Doherty has recently learned to ride a bicycle — and loves it. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS

On yer bike: Caroline O’Doherty has recently learned to ride a bicycle — and loves it. PHOTO: STEVE HUMPHREYS

Caroline O'Doherty

It's a brilliant feeling," a colleague had said, misty-eyed with memories of the first taste of childhood freedom that came from learning to ride a bike.

Months later, I'm sprawled on a damp grass verge in the middle of the nightly slug convention, pinned beneath a bicycle that has the same concept of freedom as a warden in Alcatraz.

I push feebly at its metal bars, trying to ignore an outraged knee, then hear the lone car of the evening approach in the distance and decide to lie very still and hope not to be seen.