'I felt fine - but looking back there were warning signs of my cancer'

It is estimated that almost 1,000 people are diagnosed with lymphoma in Ireland every year - the majority with what is known as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the rest with Hodgkin lymphoma. While it is not a common cancer, symptoms can be vague so it may go undetected for some time.

This is certainly true for Tara Mohan who was diagnosed with the condition following a routine health check-up.

"I was working in Brussels as an Irish translator and had just been offered a proof-reading job in Luxembourg," recalls the 28-year-old. "A requirement of the job was to undergo a medical examination, which I readily went along with and didn't expect any worrying results.

"But while I was having a chest X-ray the nurse said they couldn't see my heart as there was something blocking it. I was advised to go to my GP to have it checked out, so I went back to Brussels and was sent for a CT scan and then a PET scan which revealed there was a 12cm tumour in my chest."

Tara Mohan from Drogheda is cancer-free and urging others to check their health regularly. Photo: David Conachy

Tara Mohan from Drogheda is cancer-free and urging others to check their health regularly. Photo: David Conachy

Tara, who was 22 at the time, was naturally shocked by this revelation, but says the reality didn't really hit her in the beginning.

"My dad flew over to Belgium to meet the consultant with me and we were told that it was likely I either had lymphoma or thymoma but they wouldn't know for sure until I had a biopsy," she says. "This was in July 2014 and I remember walking down the road and looking at people just getting on with their lives and realising that none of them knew that I had cancer, I didn't even look like I had cancer.

"I was in denial for sure, but it was also quite terrifying to be told that I was ill as I had never been sick in my life and had never been to hospital - I didn't realise what was ahead of me."

The Drogheda woman decided to return to the Mater hospital in Dublin for treatment and moved back into her parents' home as she prepared for the gruelling road ahead.

"I had my first biopsy in August when I was diagnosed with thymoma, but due to the rate of growth, type of cancer and my age, doctors said they wanted to get a second opinion as they weren't convinced that this is what I had," she says.

"So I had a second biopsy done in September and I was told that it was actually lymphoma. I was relieved about this as I had heard it was an easier cancer to deal with as the treatment for the thymoma seemed really hard.

"I started chemo in the October, after a final biopsy in September, and this went on for four months. I actually coped surprisingly well and although I gained a lot of weight from the steroids, I didn't lose all my hair initially, it just thinned out - and I didn't feel too bad. But in January, I was scanned and told that the chemo hadn't worked as well as they had hoped, and I would need to do another few months of treatment.

"This news devastated me as I had been holding on for the end of the chemo and really thought that I would be finished soon. I remember being really upset as I thought it would never end. I didn't want to leave my room and hadn't told anyone about it really as I just wanted to get on with it. But it was a very tough time."

After a further two months, Tara, who currently works in banking, was told that another plan needed to be activated as the treatment still wasn't working as hoped.

"The next plan was for me to have a stem cell or bone marrow transplant," she says. "I had to have a specific three-day long chemotherapy treatment in order to be able for the transplant, but unfortunately this wasn't successful either, so doctors tried to harvest my stem cells.

"But after they put a line in my chest it got infected, most likely because my immune system was so low after all the chemo. I was in so much pain that I couldn't move and was really sick. I was in hospital for a month and I remember during this time, I asked a nurse if I was going to die - she said 'no', but I didn't believe her, I was convinced I wouldn't survive.

"Thankfully I got over the infection. Then the plan was changed again and this time I was put on several doses of immunotherapy.

"In July 2015 I was scanned and told that everything was clear. I couldn't believe it - but they also wanted me to go on a course of radiation to make sure it didn't come back. This was horrific and actually the worst treatment I had been through as it was so painful, and my oesophagus was so badly inflamed that I had to go on morphine - but I got through it."

At this point, Tara believed her ordeal was over, but in February 2016, a routine scan revealed something which doctors thought may be 'residue from the radiotherapy'. They didn't want to take any chances so in May of that same year, they suggested more treatment.

She went on a new course of treatment and four months later returned for a scan which was still showing something irregular in the same location as before.

"My consultant thought it could be scar tissue from the previous treatment and conferred with colleagues, who all agreed that another biopsy should be done," she says. "But when I went in for this procedure the surgeon asked if I wanted it removed altogether and I said 'yes' as I wanted anything suspicious to be physically removed.

"Then after this was biopsied, it was thankfully cancer-free and my next scan was clear and has been ever since.

"I stayed on treatment until May 2017 and then had a PET scan in 2019 after my GP found a lump in my neck. Although I was initially really worried, thankfully this was all clear and I finally felt like the cancer was gone."

Tara remains cancer-free, although she does have some lasting side effects from the treatment, including an issue with her diaphragm which can restrict her breathing, and mild heart problems. But she is on medication which will hopefully correct this and she is so grateful to be finally free of lymphoma.

Despite not having any discernible symptoms which alerted her to the possibility of being ill, there were some reasons for mild concern which she should have checked out, as it was only by chance that she had the medical exam which detected the cancer.

She would urge others to be aware and seek advice if at all worried.

"I would have said initially that I didn't see any warning signs about the lymphoma, but in hindsight, I now know that I did," she says. "I had lost a lot of weight without intending to and any time I drank alcohol, I felt really sick. I also had a recurring rash on my leg which I put down to being allergic to the horrible flat I was living in, but I now know that these were symptoms of lymphoma.

"Now I am doing very well, and I would encourage people to be aware of their health. Also, my advice to other people who have just been diagnosed is to make sure to ask as many questions as possible, know what your medication is for and what tests or treatment you are having - this will help you feel in control, which is very important. I would also encourage people to get out and about and do a little exercise such as walking as this is the best thing to do during chemo and helps you get through the tough times."

About Lymphoma

⬤ Lymphoma is cancer of the lymphatic system.

⬤ There are two types of lymphoma. One is Hodgkin and the other is non-Hodgkin. The difference between the two types depends on the appearance of the lymphoma cells under the microscope.

⬤ Most lymphomas are non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

⬤ Around 150 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in Ireland each year and an estimated 775 with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

⬤ Hodgkin lymphoma occurs most often in people between the ages of 15 and 30 and those over 65, but it can occur at any age.

⬤ Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is more common in older people but can occur at any age.

⬤ It affects both men and women.

⬤ Lymphoma can be treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, steroids, targeted therapies and stem cell transplant.

⬤ Symptoms include night sweats, high temperatures or fevers, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, feeling tired all the time, itchy skin and skin rash.

⬤ For more information see

materfoundation.ie and cancer.ie.