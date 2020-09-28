| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I felt fine - but looking back there were warning signs of my cancer'

At 22, Tara Mohan was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma after a routine medical for a new job resulted in a worrying X-ray. She wants others to be aware of the signs and symptoms - and to act on them by alerting their GP, writes Arlene Harris

Tara Mohan, who is now clear of cancer, wants others to be aware of the signs and symptoms. Photo: David Conachy Expand
Tara Mohan from Drogheda is cancer-free and urging others to check their health regularly. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Tara Mohan, who is now clear of cancer, wants others to be aware of the signs and symptoms. Photo: David Conachy

Tara Mohan, who is now clear of cancer, wants others to be aware of the signs and symptoms. Photo: David Conachy

Tara Mohan from Drogheda is cancer-free and urging others to check their health regularly. Photo: David Conachy

Tara Mohan from Drogheda is cancer-free and urging others to check their health regularly. Photo: David Conachy

/

Tara Mohan, who is now clear of cancer, wants others to be aware of the signs and symptoms. Photo: David Conachy

Arlene Harris

It is estimated that almost 1,000 people are diagnosed with lymphoma in Ireland every year - the majority with what is known as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and the rest with Hodgkin lymphoma. While it is not a common cancer, symptoms can be vague so it may go undetected for some time.

This is certainly true for Tara Mohan who was diagnosed with the condition following a routine health check-up.

"I was working in Brussels as an Irish translator and had just been offered a proof-reading job in Luxembourg," recalls the 28-year-old. "A requirement of the job was to undergo a medical examination, which I readily went along with and didn't expect any worrying results.