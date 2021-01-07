‘I didn't put on any weight during lockdown thanks to the 16:8 diet – it is flexible and so easy to do’

The year that forced us to work in our kitchens was only going to end in one thing: a diet.

After nine months of eating more and moving less, one third of us have reported weight gain — anywhere from a half-stone to a stone.

Preliminary results from the second national survey examining physical activity during lockdown by Dr Cuisle Forde and Dr Emer Barrett from Trinity’s school of physiotherapy and Dr Jason Wyse from the school of statistics and information systems, show a growing number being less active lockdown-by-lockdown. The group went from 26pc to 35pc from May to November.

Meanwhile, CSO Social Impact of Covid survey shows a deteriorating diet. Forty-five pc of respondents reported eating more junk food and 22pc drinking more alcohol.

However after decades in which we have been variously promised that eggs, grapefruit, steak or cabbage soup will whittle down our sturdy figures, the perennial question persists: how do we separate the science from the fashion?

Much like fashion, each diet season has a number of trends. This year the biggest influences will be a fusion of time-restricted eating/intermittent fasting, and calorie restriction with a third option of low-carb or keto.

The 5:2 diet saw intermittent fasting go mainstream. This plan promised weight loss of roughly one pound a week in exchange for consuming no more than 25pc of your recommended calories two days a week, hence 5:2.

It gained high-profile adherents including former British chancellor George Osborne, who publicly credited it with his transformation.

However, many soon found the fasting difficult to sustain and moderated the routine to better fit their lifestyle.

Among them was Heather Leeson (49), a nutritionist and mother of three from South Dublin.

“I started on the 5:2 but I couldn’t stick with it. I love my food and I could not restrict myself on those two days, I used to dread it. I tried it on and off for about eight months but I found it hard on the fast days to eat enough to keep myself going.”

On a fast day she would have eaten “a little bit of yogurt and some berries for breakfast, some sort of soup for lunch, and probably a salad for dinner with a bit of protein. So I was still having three meals, and my meals are always very veggie-heavy, but they weren’t particularly anything I was looking forward to.

“I know it works for a lot of people but I just thought there had to be another way.”

Leeson found the plan both difficult and unenjoyable. Though her ambition wasn’t weight loss, she did want to cut back on snacking.

She decided to try the 16:8 plan — fasting for 16 hours overnight and eating all one’s meals during an eight-hour window — mostly from 10 or 11am until 7pm.

“I aim to finish eating by 7pm but it doesn’t always happen. Then I would normally fast for at least 14 hours or up to 16, depending on my schedule.

“I wouldn’t recommend anyone do the 16-hour fast unless they’re sure there’s no health risk for them. But most people can do a 12-hour fast without really thinking.”

There is a difference, however, between not eating and fasting.

“For me, it’s nothing. It’s water, herbal tea, or in the morning, black coffee.”

Leeson says the plan fits in with the rhythm of her workday and, in any case, she prefers eating earlier in the evening.

“Having a hard stop to eating times removes the temptation to reach for the biscuit tin.”

Maintaining what some might consider eccentric meal times is obviously easier during Covid, but what happens to the programme when normal service resumes?

“I think it’s much easier to do this during Covid,” Leeson says.

“But if I was out on a Saturday night I could still go for dinner and drinks but then you might not have breakfast the next day until midday.”

She has now been doing time-restricted eating for around a year-and-a-half, and says it is a plan which she has found effective for lockdown weight management.

“I certainly haven’t put on any weight during Covid and I’ve been exercising less because the gym is closed. It suits me, and I think it probably suits a lot of people because it’s easy.

“I don’t have to think about it now, it’s just normal. I’ll have my dinner before 8pm and I won’t be eating my breakfast until after 10am.”

So who can intermittent fasting work for and what does the science say?

Well, unfortunately so far studies have been relatively inconclusive. There is some reluctance to recommend fasting as a weight loss method unless it is managed by a professional or until more long-term studies have been completed.

The results of a 12-week randomised clinical trial examining 116 overweight or obese adults published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in September last year found minimal difference between the time-restricting eating (TRE) group and the control group, who had three structured meals per day.

At the same caloric intake the TRE group showed an average weight reduction of 1.17pc, the control group showed a reduction of .75pc.

The study has been relatively controversial because the TRE group lost more muscle mass, which can have consequences for healthy ageing and also metabolism.

Critics of the study also claimed the period was too short for effective comparison.

“A recent study looking at intermittent fasting and a standard diet showed almost no difference between them,” says Professor Mike Gibney, emeritus professor of food and health at UCD and author of Ever Seen A Fat Fox?

“That’s true for almost every diet.”

“There’s no magic bullet. Unfortunately losing weight just requires you to consume fewer calories than you expend. People have played around with mixtures but the consistent finding from the big studies funded by the National Institute for Health in the US or major collaborative European projects is that you need to eat less and move more.

“To misquote Carville, ‘It’s the calories, stupid’.”

Professor Gibney says that while many diets will work, in the sense that individuals will lose weight, it is sustaining weight loss that is difficult.

“Fifty pc of weight loss is regained in two years, 95pc is regained in five years.”

This troublesome reset is partly down to a cruel piece of wiring.

“The problem with the body is that if you gain weight and you hold that weight for a certain amount of time, a new ‘thermostat level’ is set. The tendency will be that once you gain weight and you have it for a long time, that’s what the body will want to go to.”

Therefore, Professor Gibney explains: “The first rule of dieting is don’t gain another ounce. Just don’t get any fatter.”

That means eating less but also moving more. Because here, too, is another vicious circle — the less we move, the less we’re inclined to move.

“If people have decreased their fitness and are also not commuting to work anymore they’re literally going from the sitting room to the bedroom office and back. That is quite likely over time to lead to a decrease in cardiorespiratory fitness, and an increase in sedentary behaviour,” says Dr Cuisle Forde, of Trinity’s school of physiotherapy.

“It’s a double-pronged effect and it is going to increase their risk of developing things like metabolic disease, diabetes and poor health.”

So, intermittent fasting can be part of a solution, but to avoid the weight loss/weight gain doom cycle, dieting alone will not suffice.

Weight loss should be seen as the first milestone in the road to better health, not a destination in itself.

“The big thing with losing weight is maintaining motivation,” Professor Gibney says.

“If you belong to a group you’re going along to someone like a dietitian or a counsellor that will help you much more than going along on your own.”

In the time of lockdown this may be the hardest task of all.

What is 16:8?

WHAT IS IT: Time restricted eating/intermittent fasting.

GOOD FOR: The already healthy looking to lose a bit or maintain weight.

BAD FOR: Children, the elderly, the underweight, those with underlying medical conditions.

DIFFICULTY LEVEL: Three out of five.

SUSTAINABLE LEVEL: Three out of five.