‘I didn't put on any weight during lockdown thanks to the 16:8 diet – it is flexible and so easy to do’

Intermittent fasting is the most popular diet doing the rounds right now and has many celebrity fans. What is it, how does it work and could it be right for you? We consult the scientists and chat to a Dublin mother who swears by it

Heather Leeson at home in Ranelagh. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Heather Leeson at home in Ranelagh. Photo: Tony Gavin

Regina Lavelle

The year that forced us to work in our kitchens was only going to end in one thing: a diet.

After nine months of eating more and moving less, one third of us have reported weight gain — anywhere from a half-stone to a stone.

Preliminary results from the second national survey examining physical activity during lockdown by Dr Cuisle Forde and Dr Emer Barrett from Trinity’s school of physiotherapy and Dr Jason Wyse from the school of statistics and information systems, show a growing number being less active lockdown-by-lockdown. The group went from 26pc to 35pc from May to November.

