‘I became a period coach because I felt no one was taking the pain and trauma caused by the menstrual cycle seriously’

“I didn’t set out to become a period coach. I had a personal journey with chronic period pain since I was a teen and that then led to many years of waiting for a diagnosis of endometriosis.

I had treatment here and then ended up getting treatment abroad. And because I felt very let down by the health system, I started reading books on hormones and the menstrual cycle, self-care and mindfulness.

It was very much a personal thing and then the professional side came afterwards. With the information I was learning, I started to treat myself, if you will, and then I began to go to different training courses that would inform my work.

A few years later, I started to offer workshops to women in Dublin, which became very popular. Now I’m primarily working online with a global client base. I also train professionals, such as yoga teachers, school teachers, therapists, etc in my area to support them to integrate menstrual cycle education into their work.

I specialise in chronic pain and trauma and any kind of suffering that could be, or is, associated with the menstrual cycle. I don’t cure endometriosis but I help people manage the symptoms with nervous system work. And I help people who have fear and anxiety that is associated with pain to downregulate their system.

I’m there for people who’ve been around the block. They might have already gone to a lot of doctors, psychotherapists or nutritionists. I don’t just work on the physical level because a lot of the time clients already know about these things. I work psychologically as well and help them with their relationship with their cycle and with themselves. The coaching can be quite therapeutic at times and, depending on who I’m working with, it can go quite deep.

I usually work with people who are feeling stuck and a little bit hopeless. A lot of women might still need medical support but they are struggling to voice their needs and get heard. So I’m really helping them to be empowered and ask for their needs and be clear with their doctor or gynaecologist.

I speak to a lot of women who feel that they experienced gaslighting and dismissal when they went to their GPs. I personally didn’t experience that. But I think the system itself has a lot of unmet needs. It wasn’t intentional but I felt the doctors I attended didn’t understand my pain and my menstrual cycle. And there were very limited options. The only option I had was the pill, which doesn’t work for a lot of women. In my case, I was getting a lot of side effects.

I would describe a lot of doctors’ attitudes towards the menstrual cycle as ‘unconscious incompetence’. Some doctors don’t know they’re not as good as other doctors working in this field and there are a lot of gaps in the system.

My work is at the intersection of different fields. For example, the mental health world doesn’t always understand how the endocrine system impacts mental health and how that in turn impacts emotional and mental burnout.

Tracking the menstrual cycle is at the core of a lot of my work. It helps many of my clients to plan their month in advance and know the days when they need to be more compassionate towards themselves or manage their energy better, and the days to avoid certain things or situations that aren’t helpful.

It can also be really helpful to share your cycle with your partner. My partner is really educated on this and it’s helpful for him to know what my needs are. There are days when I get snappy — I’m only human — and days when I’m much more available to his needs. It kind of ebbs and flows but at least there’s an understanding. And there are no surprises.

I also recommend supplements for managing the symptoms of PMS. Magnesium and anything that’s good for the nervous system, such as zinc and B vitamins, can be really helpful.

Women can feel like they want to run away from life or turn their life upside down

When it comes to diet and lifestyle, avoiding constipation is really helpful. Get your gut doing lots of clearing by eating lots of fresh vegetables, water and fibre and get some movement in, whether it’s walking or yoga. Our nervous systems become more sensitive after the ovulation phase so avoid substances that tend to trigger you, whether it’s sugar, alcohol or salt.

I didn’t experience it myself, but a lot of my clients told me that the pandemic affected their menstrual cycle, which would make sense given that the cycle is a stress-sensitive system. It’s linked to the endocrine system and the nervous system and the stress hormones adrenaline and cortisol have an impact on other hormones. And in situations where we’re faced with a global pandemic and a fear-based environment, it’s of course going to impact all areas of our health.

Other women, myself included, observe that their menstrual cycle changes when they travel abroad.

I think that’s to do with changes in diet and circadian rhythm and also the altitude on an airplane.

My work spans a lot of different issues. Thankfully, endometriosis is getting a lot more attention and is understood a lot more. There is another condition called PMDD which stands for Premenstrual dysphoric disorder. It’s a mental health condition linked to hormones and it’s a relatively ‘new’ diagnosis. A lot of people are self-diagnosing and identifying with the symptoms.

Perimenopause and what that means for women is also getting more attention. I sometimes suspect early-onset perimenopause when I’m working with clients. On the other hand, some women can think they’re in perimenopuase but actually their whole nervous system is depleted and they’re in fact experiencing burnout. It can be due to lifestyle or circumstantial reasons. A lot of women can find themselves caring for children and elderly parents and holding a job at the same time. And that’s a lot pressure.

We mostly hear about the physical symptoms of perimenopause, like hot flushes, but on a psychological level, I hear a lot of women saying they feel like they’re going through a personality shift. One of my teachers, who is a lot more specialised on this topic, says women can have what she calls a ‘burn down the house’ moment. They feel like they want to run away from life or turn their life upside down, or some may even have the urge to take a sabbatical. They want a big ‘pause’ but that can present as quite a destructive force in their energy.

I always advise them to get tested with a doctor but also to learn how to manage their symptoms a bit better and drop the bundle a bit. The whole nervous system can be left very exposed and women can be very, very vulnerable during that time. It’s so important for them to look after themselves and to go to the doctor and get HRT or whatever it is that they need. It can be a high-risk time in terms of mental health so you have to take care of yourself.

Anything you can do in preparation of perimenopause — whether it’s cycle tracking or changing your diet — is so helpful. Blood sugar balance is really good for hormones and will help to prevent the impact of perimenopausal systems, and anything that reduces inflammation will help, too.

I also help people to regulate their nervous system which is a way of creating capacity for difficult experiences or emotions in life. It’s not about staying calm all the time; it’s about knowing our way back from ‘fight or flight’ to ‘rest and digest’.

Self-care tools like meditation, walking and reading are important, as is co-regulation, which is something we don’t talk about enough. Co-regulation occurs when you’re in contact with your friends and you feel supported. It’s that feeling when you’re sitting with your friend and feeling really safe and comfortable. It’s really good for the nervous system and we could all do with more of it in our lives.”

