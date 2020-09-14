'I asked for a prostate test at my yearly check-up - it saved my life'

Prostate cancer affects one in eight Irish men and is the most common male cancer excluding non-melanoma skin cancer. But very few men know the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer - which is why this month, cancer care specialists are working together with the Blue September campaign which aims to create awareness about male cancers and encourage men to seek advice if they have any concerns.

Michael Kennedy knows the benefits of this as two years ago he visited his doctor for a routine check-up, and being aware of the need to have his prostate checked, asked for a Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) test to be included in the examination.

Further investigation revealed that he had cancer but because it was diagnosed early, he has made a full recovery.

"My journey started in March 2018 when I went for my yearly check-up and asked for a PSA test as I felt that it was a prudent thing to do," says the 64-year-old. "The nurse said she would have to check with the doctor as it was an expensive test and wouldn't normally be done unless necessary, but it was approved and about 10 days later the doctor contacted me with the results.

"I was informed that my PSA was at 15.7 which was a cause for concern, and he requested an urgent appointment with the Rapid Access Clinic for a prostate biopsy. I attended the biopsy unit on April 6 and was then referred to a urology surgeon who asked me to bring my wife Mairéad in from the waiting room for the results."

Fearing the worst, Michael and Mairéad were told that six out of the 12 samples taken were cancerous and further tests were needed to determine the size and stage of the cancer.

"The surgeon wasn't in any way alarmist when delivering the diagnosis, but it was quite a shock which didn't sink in until some time later," says the Galway man. "He said that the next step was to have an MRI scan to get a picture of the cancer and the extent of it.

"This showed that most of the cancer was confined within the prostate gland but some was evident outside it. It also showed that the gland was located very close to the bowel which meant surgery wasn't an option.

"I was sent for a bone scan to see if the cancer had spread to my bones but thankfully there was no evidence of this. Then the next step was a colonoscopy to check for any cancer in my bowels and fortunately again, there was nothing only a few non-malignant polyps which were removed."

Following these tests, Michael was referred to a radiology oncologist who prescribed a course of hormone therapy to shrink the prostate gland, a course of brachytherapy and then 23 rounds of radiation.

"The brachytherapy itself was no problem as I was fully sedated and totally unaware of what was happening - so apart from a little discomfort when I woke up, I was pain-free," he says. "I was kept in overnight and was able to watch a movie on my computer. Then the following morning the catheter was removed, and I had to pass urine normally before I was allowed to leave. That took a while as there was a blood clot blocking the urethra and it took quite a bit of effort to shift it."

Michael was eventually allowed to go home with a course of antibiotics to prevent infection as he prepared for the upcoming course of radiation, which was completed in January 2019.

Since finishing his treatment, he has thankfully been cancer-free, but has had some side effects, including a reduction in control of both bladder and bowel (with urgency and pain when passing urine and constipation and some rectal bleeding) and erectile dysfunction.

But despite these issues, he remains positive and grateful that his cancer was detected early and would encourage other men to follow his lead and make sure to get checked out by their doctor during Blue September and beyond.

"For those men who hate going to the doctor, the PSA test is just a simple blood test and you can probably arrange to have it done by the practice nurse which is usually much quicker than having to wait for the doctor," he says. "Think about it as an investment - it only takes a short amount of time for the test which will either be clear and you can rest easy until getting the test done again the following year, or if something is found, you will be in a position to do something about it as quickly as possible - it's a win-win situation.

"I believe that all men over 40 should have an annual PSA test and if there is a history of prostate cancer in the family then it should be started at 30."

And while getting a cancer diagnosis can be scary, the survivor says it's not all that bad.

"My advice to anyone who has just been told they have cancer is don't panic as it is not an immediate death sentence," he says. "Make it your business to find out as much as you can about your particular diagnosis and educate yourself about prostate cancer. There are some excellent websites dealing with the subject but stick to well-known sites such as the Irish Cancer Society, Marie Keating Foundation, and others like this.

"Also, find your nearest cancer support group. These are generally manned by cancer survivors who have a wealth of knowledge and as a survivor can understand what you are going through.

"Nobody can understand what goes through the mind of someone with cancer other than someone who has been through it themselves."

Helen Forristal, director of nursing at the Marie Keating Foundation, says while a diagnosis of prostate cancer can be shocking, it is very treatable if diagnosed early.

"Each year, over 3,665 men in Ireland are diagnosed with prostate cancer and while this might seem unnerving, the good news is that when prostate cancer is detected early, it is very treatable and has a survival rate of 93pc five years after diagnosis," she says.

"It is recommended that when men turn 50, or 45 with a family history of prostate or breast cancer, they should begin speaking to their GP about PSA testing. A PSA test is a simple blood test used to the measure the amounts of prostate-specific antigens (PSA) in the blood. This test should be conducted each year so your GP can monitor whether or not your levels are rising. If this is the case, this may be an indication of issues with the prostate gland and a DRE (digital rectal exam) will be carried out to ensure the prostate hasn't grown in size or changed shape.

"The tricky aspect of prostate cancer is that often times, the condition can show no obvious symptoms.

"That's why regular, open, and honest communication between men and their medical team is so important. So if there are any warning signs, such as difficulty or pain when passing urine, blood in the urine or a sense of not being able to empty your bladder completely, you should contact your GP without delay."

The Marie Keating Foundation has enlisted Irish comedy stars such as Gearoid Farrelly and Ed Byrne for their Stand Up For Your Prostate campaign. Fifty people will be able to purchase tickets to a show on September 24 at the Laughter Lounge. For more info see mariekeating.ie/standupforyourprostate2020.

