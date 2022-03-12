Hundreds of milk tankers to drive Ireland’s new rural mental health campaign

Dairy farmer Peter Hynes with a Dairygold tanker bearing Samaritans signage at the launch of the new rural mental health campaign at his Ballincollig farm. Photo: Clare Keogh.

Ireland’s dairy sector has partnered with Samaritans to promote a new rural mental health campaign.

The charity’s helpline will be featured on milk tankers travelling across the country to raise awareness among farmers and people living in rural Ireland about the importance of seeking help.

The new partnership with milk processors, who are all members of the Ibec group Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), aims to help those those living or working in isolation.

The signs with the freephone number 116 123 will appear on approximately 500 milk trucks and agri-feed vehicles.

The co-founder of Ag Mental Health Week opened up about his own mental health struggles to show others in rural areas that support is available.

Peter Hynes, a dairy farmer in Co Cork set up Ag Mental Health Week with his wife Paula in 2020 to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health within the ag community.

“Farming is a demanding and tough occupation for some. Ensuring we highlight the importance of reaching out for support in times of crisis is crucial and the greatest way to reduce stigma around mental health and suicide is through a united voice,” he said.

“The scale of this message and collaboration between Samaritans Ireland and the Irish dairy industry is truly inspiring, ensuring rural Ireland know there is always someone willing to listen.”

Samaritans' deputy regional director said the initiative will target those hard-to-reach groups who are often most at risk of loneliness and isolation.

Aileen Spitere said these people may have family, work or financial worries, have mental health problems, or feel suicidal.

“We are delighted to have the support of the dairy co-operatives or this campaign, not just to reach dairy farmers, but anyone living, working or driving in rural areas who may see our helpline number on a vehicle,” she said.

“We want people to know that Samaritans is here for anyone struggling to cope, no matter who you are or where you are, on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.

“Mental health challenges and suicide are complex, going beyond simply where you live or what profession you are in, but these can also be factors. The increased risk factors for those living in rural and agricultural settings such as poor access to services, isolation and persistent loneliness mean it’s essential for us to do more to reach people in these environments.”

The campaign was launched at Mr and Mrs Hynes’ dairy farm in Aherla, Co Cork, by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

“Farmers are exposed to a lot of work pressures and often find themselves working long hours alone. This can lead to isolation and mental health issues which is a real concern for so many people living in rural Ireland,” Mr Heydon said.

“I am determined to see a greater focus on farmer mental health and wellbeing given the inextricably link with farm safety. This initiative could make a real difference in reaching those who need support most and I want to commend the leadership shown by all those involved.”

Samaritans’ volunteers answer over half a million calls for help every year.

The campaign is supported by Arrabawn, Aurivo, Carbery, Dairygold, Glanbia, Kerry, Lakeland, North Cork, Ornua (Kerrygold), and Tipperary.