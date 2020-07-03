| 9.9°C Dublin

'How virtual counselling got me through the lockdown'

Journalist Niamh Kane was diagnosed with bipolar disorder last year and found continuing her sessions virtually to be very effective. She looks at new research that shows the benefits of online therapy and how it may be the solution to an over-burdened mental health service

Niamh Kane continued therapy with her psychiatrist and counsellor online during lockdown. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Dr Derek Richards Expand

Dr Derek Richards

Dr Derek Richards

As we phase out of lockdown, mental health providers are anticipating a large increase in numerous disorders such as depression and anxiety linked to Covid-19, as the impact and its repercussions slowly begin to take their toll. Even when the pandemic is brought under control, grief, anxiety and depression, loneliness and isolation will continue to affect people and communities.

So with our mental health system already under pressure, how will our services deal with this looming crisis?

Well, the answer may lie with technology to fill the gap where waiting lists have failed.