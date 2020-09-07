How to sell sports to the less-than enthusiastic child

If there is one thing I regret about my childhood, it is the lack of sport. I grew up in Brussels and although I did a lot of running around, bike riding, camp-building, wall scaling and so on, I did very little organised sporting activity. At school, we did Physical Education (PE), twice a week for 45 minutes - spin that one out properly, and by the time you get changed and assembled, there was about half an hour of actual basketball, volleyball or whatever.

We did join a hockey club, my sister and I, for about a year, because my mother ­- with fond memories of her own childhood as a handy hockey player - made us.

As I recall it now, we were the worst players on the worst team in the worst league in the whole of Belgium. We were also the only 'foreign' players, which made us objects of suspicion. We made no friends, and the idea of team spirit was utterly lacking.

Looking back at the those lumpen early teenager years - the 'awkward age' as we so rightly call it - it seems to me that what I really needed was to be run ragged on a football or Gaelic pitch three or four times a week. That, I have no doubt, would have gone a long way towards solving the existential crises that beset me.

Fast-forward a couple of years and, with young kids of my own, the one thing I was certain of was that they were going to play sport properly. Team sport. The kind that gets you out of the house when it's dark and cold and the wind blows freezing rain sideways into your face.

With the first two, boys, the process was simple. Wait until they were five, sign them up to the local football club, sit back and watch them develop a healthy obsession with the game, unwavering commitment and determination.

Then my daughter was born and she was not noticeably 'naturally sporty.' In fact, left to herself I have no doubt she would happily have ignored sport entirely, in favour of art, dressing-up and making dens. That's when I had to get formally involved.

Her reluctance meant that, if I wanted her to play, I had to play too. By which I mean get involved. So I offered to coach her team. Also because, I discovered, there seems to be a steady supply of men willing eager to coach their sons. Not so much when it comes to daughters (I am willing to be corrected on that, but such was my experience…).

When my daughter Bee turned six and was ready to graduate from an academy to a team, there was no team for her to join within the club. So myself and a friend (another mum) set one up. For the first couple of years we had a mixed-aged bunch of girls, a little gang of eight or nine. We trained in all weathers (most of them horrible) on a Monday night and played matches on a Sunday. Gradually, more and more girls turned up wanting to join. Other parents stepped forward and now we have a bunch of teams, at under-8, under-9, under-10 and up.

Along the way I did a couple of coaching courses, child welfare courses and first aid. That's a lot of days and nights on top of the training sessions and organising matches. My daughter has gone from being slightly reluctant and not particularly talented, to a handy and committed player.

But really, that's not the point.

I'm not looking to nurture a future Ireland international. I am, I hope, instilling a love of exercise, of the outdoors, a sense of responsibility towards team-mates, an ability to lose and keep fighting, and an understanding that, no matter how much you dread going training on a wet, cold, dark night, you always feel better for it.

I believe in sport as a vital part of any child's physical and psychological development. In fact, I believe sport teaches us things that nothing else can, within an environment that is ultimately supportive and kind, no matter how competitive it may seem in the heat of a match-point moment.

Des Doris, father to two boys, and coach of both their rugby teams from the age of five up to 12, agrees with this sense of a greater good. "I coached for nine years," he says.

"Both my sons, given the choice, wouldn't have played, certainly in the beginning, but they both became more enthusiastic as they went along. Rugby gave them a sense of being part of something greater than themselves. Apart from the obvious - the benefits of exercise - I think it teaches them that to be part of a team, you have to show up, you have to train and be there even when you don't always want to. There were days they might be in tears because it was the middle of winter and their fingers were frozen, or when they didn't want to go training, but we went anyway, and they got used to it."

It was, he says, a chance for him to spend time one-on-one with each of his sons separately, and "I think it shows them that they matter outside the family unit," he says. "They realised they had value, and that built self-esteem and a sense of themselves. They also made friends outside their schools."

As for the benefits to Des himself, he says, "I wouldn't have done it except that I wanted them to play, and this was the best way to ensure that happened. That said, I got a lot from it. Watching the whole team grow, not just my two boys - and establishing relationships with them, seeing them develop, was great. It's part of the social contract; a merry-go-round of altruism. If no one does it, things like community sports don't happen."

Right now, sport is in the same state of flux as the rest of society, with new requirements and restrictions, and changing Covid-related guidelines (until further notice, training, for example, must be done in groups of 15 or less, and subject to the tracing requirements). However, as with everything else, we adapt and do our best. And the benefits - to my daughter, her team-mates, and indeed to me - are so obvious and immediate, that it is worthwhile.

Benefits of sports

Passionate about all things sport and performance psychology related, Dr Olivia Hurley says: "The very well-documented health benefits, both physical and mental, should act as an incentive to all parents to consistently, and from a very young age, encourage and support their children to take part in sport.

"Participation in sport provides children with effective opportunities to develop their mental fitness, by enhancing their mental skills. These important life skills include their cognitive skills - such as their concentration, memory and decision-making skills; as well as their coping skills - such as their ability to manage success in their skill execution and 'winning', as well as adversities such as selection disappointments, 'losses' and injuries."

Dr Olivia Hurley is Assistant Professor of Psychology and Sport Psychology at the Institute of Art, Design and Technology (IADT); chartered psychologist (PSI); accredited sport psychologist (Sport Ireland) and author of Sport Cyberpsychology.

