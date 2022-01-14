| 4.8°C Dublin

How to eat your way to a better night’s sleep

Tweaking your evening meal could boost your rest

Eating the right foods at the right time can help improve your sleep. Picture posed Expand
A Mediterranean diet can be beneficial Expand
Salmon, pasta and pesto is the perfect evening meal to aid sleep Expand

Close

Eating the right foods at the right time can help improve your sleep. Picture posed

Boudicca Fox-Leonard

We’ve finessed our bedtime routines, absorbed the science of circadian rhythms, cleared out the bedroom clutter, battened down the blinds and left our phones at the door to ensure our sleep hygiene is spick and span.

And yet, a good night’s rest remains as elusive as ever for many of us.

