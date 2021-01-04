How to be happy — a psychologist’s guide to figuring out what you want, and making it happen

‘Change’ — ask yourself what words or feelings immediately come up for you as you hear that word. Scribble them down, don’t give it any conscious thought; we’ll come back to them.

In one way, we talk about how change is possible and the most important vehicle to bringing your goals into being and yet, has anyone ever said to you ‘you’ve changed’ and you know it is not meant as a compliment?

Change is possible, but it is hard. It requires consistent, focused, hard work that emanates from a clear plan, and requires lots of grit and determination. Oddly, this is what makes change great, because it is hard. Rising to a challenge and achieving a goal is a big deal.

KNOW WHAT YOU WANT TO CHANGE — AND WHY

Your brain does not like change, it likes certainty. Anything new is seen as an extra load and one thing we have experienced this year is uncertainty overload. Are there ways that you have been living your life that would benefit from change? I’m not talking about the usual New Year resolutions. Think deeper. Would you like to make real behavioural, emotional and quality of life changes?

⬤ Ask yourself, have you felt on-going stress?

⬤ Are you happy with how you react in difficult situations at home, in your relationship, as a parent, a sibling, with your parents or with your partner?

⬤ What would it be like to work on you, not from a self-improvement perspective of ‘I’ll be better when I’m 5lbs lighter’ but to really identify relational trigger points in your life that cause you distress?

Any change needs to be relevant in your life. It needs to be important and you need to be clear as to why it is important. Ask yourself ‘why is this important for me?’.

Knowing who you are making change for is very important. Being honest about your intentions is integral to the final outcome. Are your goals driven by intrinsic motivation, aligned and focused upon your core values or are they extrinsically motivated in the hope that they would please or impress others?

Put judgement aside on the second one, this is a huge area as so many people’s needs are ‘others’ driven. To achieve real change, it needs to be driven by what you want. Then the change will stick.

Ask yourself in relation to what you want to change, are you:

⬤ Intrinsically motivated (comes from you internally, eg it is rewarding because you enjoy doing it);

And/or

⬤ Extrinsically motivated (is external and comes outside of you, it is reward-driven, such as money or praise)

HOW TO MAKE CHANGE HAPPEN

What stands between you and what you want? A lot really, but let’s break it down, as knowledge really is power.

Disappointment, past failures, embarrassment, fear, anxiety, external forces, and things outside of your control: These carry destructive narratives of the past. The stories you carry and hold about who you were can hold you back from where you want to get to.

The road will not be clear, there are no guarantees, life is not fair, bad things happen to good people and yet there is power in that knowledge to help you stay bound to your desired outcome.

Where does change actually happen? Figure out the sweet spot between it being too easy and too hard. The trick is to make it just challenging enough for results but not so much as to put you off. The balance of this will go up and down at different times so allow periods of intensity where tenacity to prevail will be called upon.

If you think of how you build muscle, you engage in what is called progressive overload and the same is true to change anything. Build slowly but surely, check how it is going, make tweaks and change accordingly. The habit I have seen put to best use this year has been psychological flexibility that will bring about change as the original plan may change quite significantly from what you expected. Once you have identified changes you would like to make, the question is, what do you need to do differently?

What you need is to make a pact with yourself. This pact is one that you make now, in the present, when the idea is exciting and fun and the mere idea gives an instant feel-good dopamine reward of ‘This is it, this is the year I will...’ and you do something different by using this commitment device that will bind you to achieving what you want in the future.

I like to use a ‘Ulysses Pact’. Ulysses desired to be able to hear the sirens’ song that had doomed so many sailors before him as they became so enchanted by their song they would just sit and listen until their death or jump into the sea. Determined to hear their beautiful song without disastrous consequences, he had the sailors fill their ears with wax to protect them and had himself bound to the mast of the ship with instructions to do whatever necessary to keep him from trying to get free as he knew rational thought would be gone once he heard the sirens’ song as they sailed past the island.

These days, our sirens’ song is distraction. Distraction, combined with perfectionism, which induces procrastination, has sounded the death knell for many to action real change.

It is a real challenge and one that you will have to fight against in this age of distraction. However, if you have a real awareness of what you want to change, this will help in the fight for your focus. Keep going back to the plan each and every day to guard against the sirens of life and technology engineered to pull you away from what you want to do in the present and the future.

Actually, knowing how impossible it is to focus, with so many varieties and types of distraction around us, is a weapon against taking your eye off the ball. Here’s what may seem like a counter-intuitive tip. Give yourself some procrastination time where you can scroll to your heart’s content, put your own time limit on it and then no guilt. Add it to your plan, it will happen anyway, so it would be nice for you to be the one who is directing it.

HOW TO MAKE AND SUSTAIN CHANGE

Start where you are. Get out a large sheet of paper, go somewhere where you won’t be disturbed and answer the following:

⬤ Where are you now?

⬤ Where would you like to be?

⬤ Write down the gap that exists.

⬤ What changes do you need to make?

⬤ What changes do you want to make?

⬤ There is a difference between ‘want to’ and ‘need to’. What are they and what are they being driven by?

⬤ How would changing fit in with your values?

⬤ What specifically do you want to change? Break it down by chunking it into manageable tasks.

⬤ What stands in your way? Spend time on this one you can elaborate with ‘who’ and ‘why’.

⬤ How are you going to deal with obstacles, frustration, things out of your control?

⬤ What support do you have?

⬤ What support do you need?

Write your ‘Ulysses Pact’ to yourself, date it and sign it. A psychological contract is binding, as what gets written gets done. Remember the power of ‘not yet’. You can do it, start today, do it tomorrow and the day after. Change is like nature, don’t expect instant growth, instead sow the seeds, tend to them, pull out the weeds and watch as you gently grow.