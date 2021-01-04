| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How to be happy — a psychologist’s guide to figuring out what you want, and making it happen

Working towards happiness often requires change, and with change can come resistance. Our resident psychologist on how to define your idea of happiness, make a realistic plan and the questions you need to ask yourself to ensure success

You have the power to change: Ask yourself some important questions and make a plan Expand

Close

You have the power to change: Ask yourself some important questions and make a plan

You have the power to change: Ask yourself some important questions and make a plan

You have the power to change: Ask yourself some important questions and make a plan

Allison Keating

‘Change’ — ask yourself what words or feelings immediately come up for you as you hear that word. Scribble them down, don’t give it any conscious thought; we’ll come back to them.

In one way, we talk about how change is possible and the most important vehicle to bringing your goals into being and yet, has anyone ever said to you ‘you’ve changed’ and you know it is not meant as a compliment?

Change is possible, but it is hard. It requires consistent, focused, hard work that emanates from a clear plan, and requires lots of grit and determination. Oddly, this is what makes change great, because it is hard. Rising to a challenge and achieving a goal is a big deal.

Privacy