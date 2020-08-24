'How pornography helped me to heal'

Deborah Doyle is a survivor of sexual abuse. For years she struggled with fears of her body and pain around sexual intimacy. Now, she recalls her history of bodily trauma and explains how pornography has helped her to heal.

"I couldn't look at my own vagina without fainting," says the 38-year-old mother-of-one. "When my friends would talk about theirs, I would feel queasy; I would Google pictures and it would make me feel sick. But in the porn environment, with sexual feelings built up, it became less about biology. It started to be about romance, or pleasure."

Deborah was 12 years old when issues around her body began to emerge. "We were doing sex education in primary school, and I remember squirming in my chair, crossing my legs - I was really nervous and jittery looking at diagrams of the female anatomy. I was thinking, 'What is wrong with me?' With boys then, I would never let them touch me. I was always covered up, and I wouldn't even let friends hug me."

At 16, Deborah attempted to have intercourse with a boyfriend and recalls it as "excruciating".

"Any time a guy would put his hand down there, it would feel like sharp knives," she says.

"I went to the doctor and she knew my background. She said there was nothing physically wrong me: it was mental. She told me I had vaginism and that it could be related to the abuse."

"Vaginism" or "vaginismus" is when the muscles around the vagina tighten involuntarily whenever there is an attempt to penetrate it.

Symptoms vary from woman to woman and it can make sexual intercourse painful or impossible.

"From 16 onwards, I had opportunities to be with lovely guys," says Deborah, "and it just wouldn't happen. Friends were having relationships; some of them were having children. I remember sitting in a room with four girls, all in their 20s, thinking, 'They're so normal, I can't even get anything inside me.'"

Getting Help

Deborah struggled to get help for her condition, finding the process both costly and daunting. "I went to a clinic in Dublin," she says. "I had to pay for the transport to Dublin and was only 20 years old and had no income. I was too young to handle it; I wasn't ready for it.

"I remember I was given a book with different pictures of vaginas and I started to feel dizzy, and fainted. It was so alien to me. This part of my body was this thing that gave me pain. I knew it was supposed to bring me joy, but all I was getting was discomfort and pain."

In later years, Deborah managed to have intercourse and even became pregnant, but still could not go near her own body, or form any kind of positive association with her own anatomy.

She visited a counsellor again in Wexford, but found it difficult to pay for continuous private therapy. "I went to see a counsellor for depression and then, when I told her my backstory, she said she was actually qualified as a sex therapist. I was meant to go back to her but she was €60 per consultation."

Then last year, a friend of Deborah's suggested she take her recovery into her own hands and look to pornography. "At first I thought, 'Oh God, no! How could that help me?' But it planted a seed in my head. I was so angry - just because of something that happened when I was younger, I had been set up for life. I thought, 'I've had enough. OK, I'm going to begin looking.'"

Deborah began with female-only pornography at first, before considering anything involving penetration. "The very first porn clip I looked at was just two women, wearing jeans; they were kissing and touching. That was enough to begin with. The next step was to try a small vibrator. The counsellor in Wexford had explained that a person can make new neural pathways in the brain. I thought, 'This might normalise my vagina for me.' So I said I'd try a little bit every day."

Eventually, Deborah worked her way up to engaging with the female anatomy fully. "It took me a very long time to look at vaginas. That was a massive deal. I would get to a point and think, 'Ugh, switch it off - I'm not ready yet!' But the more I was looking at the videos, and trying the vibrator, the braver I felt.

"Then I found these beautiful sex videos of a man and his wife. He would whisper in her ear. There would be storylines and scenarios. I worked on it; I set aside time every night. I was like, 'Deborah, put in this work for you.' Every single day I was working on myself and the more I watched, the more I started to enjoy it."

The Expert View

Sex and relationships therapist Natalya Price says that Deborah's experience is not unusual. "It is common for a person to experience vaginismus after sexual abuse," she says. "Following abuse, therapists will begin to work with a person on understanding the trauma, but the sexual piece is often the last part to be addressed: getting the person to enjoy sex and enjoy their own body."

Natalya says she understands how pornography helped in Deborah's case. "I can see why sexual imagery helped this woman. She was very careful choosing what was safe for her, and she began with gentle interactions, without a male present.

"She eased herself into observing other people's bodies, and she did a big job of normalising her own body, how genitals look and the fact that these can be sources of pleasure. Porn can be educational in this way. It can be normalising."

However, Natalya would not necessarily recommend this route of therapy to other people. "This is a specific case," she says. "I wouldn't be recommending to people to explore porn. Porn is very visual; it's also about fantasy. A lot of things you see or stumble on, you might not be ready for, or you might think this is what real sex looks like. We need to be ready to look at porn."

Natalya believes erotica may be a more appropriate avenue for a person to explore their own body. "Erotica allows space to visualise things for yourself," she says. "You're not given an exact image, you're given a description, so in some ways it might be safer."

Overall, Natalya feels every individual case needs guidance, and sex therapy is the best course of action. "I would definitely say to a person to have at least one consultation with a sex therapist. If you can't afford therapy for a long time, sometimes just a conversation can be really useful. With some clients, I can give them resources that I know are going to be safe for them to explore. Feeling safe in your body is so important and that's where therapy comes in. Everybody's situation is so unique and different. Yes, for this woman, I can see how it worked, but I wouldn't be recommending it for everyone."

A year on from her foray into porn, Deborah is now proud of how she has normalised her own body. "Now I can sit there, I can open myself a little and have a look without fainting. This time last year, I would never have dreamed of doing that. That normalisation - that's the point I never thought I would get to. It has normalised my vagina as a body part, as an arm or as a leg, just as a vagina should be normalised."

Deborah would like to see these issues discussed more, so no one has to feel the shame she felt about her own body. "I have felt enough shame about my vagina and about my body. I am no longer feeling shame about what I am.

"I would love to see more people talking about this. Why do you have to figure things out for yourself?

!Why are there not talks about this? Why is there shame? I'm not sweeping anything under the carpet anymore - I'm sick of it. It's time to start talking about sexual abuse."

For more information on vaginismus, visit hse.ie/eng/health/az/v/vaginismus/treating-vaginismus.html

HELP LINES

To avail of psychological support for sexual abuse, you can contact the HSE National Counselling Service (NCS), a confidential counselling and psychotherapy service available free of charge in all regions of the country.

You may refer yourself or be referred by a health professional. Visit hse.ie/eng/services/list/4/mental-health-services/national-counselling-service. The 24 Hour Rape Crisis Helpline is 1800 77 88 88.