| 11.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'How pornography helped me to heal'

For years sexual abuse survivor Deborah Doyle struggled with body and intimacy issues... until she found an unlikely source of help and healing, writes Michelle Heffernan

Deborah Doyle from Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne Expand

Close

Deborah Doyle from Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

Deborah Doyle from Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

Deborah Doyle from Wexford. Photo: Mary Browne

Deborah Doyle is a survivor of sexual abuse. For years she struggled with fears of her body and pain around sexual intimacy. Now, she recalls her history of bodily trauma and explains how pornography has helped her to heal.

"I couldn't look at my own vagina without fainting," says the 38-year-old mother-of-one. "When my friends would talk about theirs, I would feel queasy; I would Google pictures and it would make me feel sick. But in the porn environment, with sexual feelings built up, it became less about biology. It started to be about romance, or pleasure."

Deborah was 12 years old when issues around her body began to emerge. "We were doing sex education in primary school, and I remember squirming in my chair, crossing my legs - I was really nervous and jittery looking at diagrams of the female anatomy. I was thinking, 'What is wrong with me?' With boys then, I would never let them touch me. I was always covered up, and I wouldn't even let friends hug me."