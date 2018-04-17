Drinking three cups of coffee will not harm your heart, leading cardiologists who carried out a new study on caffeine consumption have found.

How many coffees should you have in a day? New research gives surprising results

A new study from the American College of Cardiology found that consuming three cups a day can lower heart palpitation risks by 13pc, and therefore reduces the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Both tea and coffee may protect against common heart rhythm disturbances, the study showed. Reseachers reviewed 11 international studies which involved 360,000 people to come to their conclusions. Antioxidants are probably behind the phenomenon, said cardiologist Dr Peter Kistler who led the study.

Coffee consumption has long been a controversial topic, with some medics long espousing that it can make the heart pump faster and cause palpitations. Last month, the US state of California declared coffee a carcinogen.

But Dr Kistler said that caffeine blocks a molecule that fuels AF - the most common heart beat problem which can progress to heart failure. In AF, the heart pumps blood less efficiently around the body because it is contracting and relaxing irregularly or too quickly.

“Caffeinated beverages such as coffee and tea may have long term anti-arrhythmic properties mediated by antioxidant effects and antagonism of adenosine,” Kistler said. “In numerous population-based studies, patients who regularly consume coffee and tea at moderate levels have a lower lifetime risk of developing heart rhythm problems and possibly improved survival.”

The study is published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

