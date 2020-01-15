How having a healthy sex life can help stave off the menopause

Researchers found that middle-aged women who engaged in sexual activity weekly were 28pc less likely to have gone through the menopause during the 10-year follow-up than those who had sex less than once a month.

Scientists at University College London even found that sexual activity did not have to include a partner - and in fact there was no link between later menopause and marriage, or the presence of a man.

Previous theories suggested that intercourse, marriage, or being in contact with male pheromones helped push back the menopause, as the body assumed there was still an opportunity to have children.

Ovulation is costly for the body, so the menopause appears to kick in early if there is no chance of conception.

In evolutionary terms, it means that a woman freed from caring for her own children could then help look after their grandchildren, ensuring the survival of family genes.

Although the research appears to back that theory, it shows for the first time that it is not intercourse that drives the effect.

Doctoral candidate Megan Arnot, of the university's department of anthropology, said: "The findings suggest if a woman is not having sex and there is no chance of pregnancy then the body 'chooses' not to invest in ovulation, as it would be pointless. There may be a biological energetic trade-off between investing energy into ovulation and investing elsewhere, such as keeping active by looking after grandchildren."

Scientists collected data from the 2,936 women, whose average age was 45, who took part in a US study of women's health in 1996-97.

The most frequent pattern of any sexual activity was weekly, with 64pc saying they had engaged in some form. None had yet entered the menopause but 10 years later, 45pc had gone through the change, at an average age of 52. Those who had sex weekly were 28pc less likely to have entered menopause.

The study also tested whether living with a man and exposure to pheromones affected menopause, but no correlation was found.

Lead author Professor Ruth Mace, of UCL, said: "The menopause is, of course, an inevitability. Nonetheless, these results indicate that menopause timing may adapt in response to the likelihood of becoming pregnant."

The research was published in Royal Society Open Science. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

