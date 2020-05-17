'Holidays? You need time on to have time off'

Is there anything more 'Friends, let us gather and bow our heads in a solemn moment of silent woe', for the summer holidays are coming. Not that you would know it; there has been no panic to book summer camps, no talk of Irish college, no mentions of staycations or weekend mini-breaks or even a vague discussion of days out. With schools closed, there is only a shapeless stretch of time.

Holidays only exist as a counterpoint to the school term; without the grind of education, there is nothing to look forward to, no blessed release from school runs, lunches, homework, uniforms, and nit combs. Granted, schools are still functioning as best they can, with emails clogging up my inbox advising me on homework and positive thinking, but it's not the same. It feels like school ended months ago and these are just the tingles of a phantom limb, and will soon fizzle out. And what then?

They can't be called holidays as you need time on to have time off. Tedious as the homes-chooling is at times, at least it gives structure; school days, even ones that only mean colouring inside the lines for 90 minutes a day, mean we can have a weekend within which we can relax and colour outside the lines. But even the few scraps of homework will soon finish, and then? Days without end.

Early March to some point in September is six months - that's six months of dead time within which you can't do a whole lot. How long until the kids can have a friend over, how long until we can go to the beach, how long until we can start to act like we used to, or is that period of human history over now? The youngest loudly exclaimed the other day, 'Thank god for the virus so we don't have to go to school'. He isn't even in school - he was due to start next September, but even that is up in the air. But the biggest worry is, as ever, the eldest. She was just about dragging herself into school until the lockdown, and has spent every day since telling me how much better life is now she has no school, telling me how she used to cry every day she was there, and that come September she really, really, really doesn't want to go back. I have tried not to make her illness an issue, to let her live as normal a life as any other teenager, and if she was not sick I would have the same approach - there will be no dropping out, if you fail it is not the end of the world but you will give it your best shot. But for her, it's different - her future will be affected by her condition, her ability to work, the kind of work she can undertake, the career she will have. All these need to be taken into account - she needs to put more thought and foresight into her life than I ever did, something she reminds me about every time I try to get her to consider college courses, careers, and life beyond. On top of that is that we now know pandemics are not just something that happen elsewhere; they are here now, and they pose a threat to her - this isn't something that she can assure herself only affects others; she is that other, to this virus, she is the old, the sick, the weak. How do you manage that, as a teenager? Seeing your life stretch out in front of you and knowing that for periods of it you will be on the run from an invisible enemy that means you harm. So, while we wait for schools to return, what should be our summer will be spent contemplating CAO points, college courses, work from home jobs, and avoiding the gig economy like, well, like the plague.