'Holidays? You need time on to have time off'

Bill Linnane laments the loss of summer break

Is there anything more 'Friends, let us gather and bow our heads in a solemn moment of silent woe', for the summer holidays are coming. Not that you would know it; there has been no panic to book summer camps, no talk of Irish college, no mentions of staycations or weekend mini-breaks or even a vague discussion of days out. With schools closed, there is only a shapeless stretch of time.

Holidays only exist as a counterpoint to the school term; without the grind of education, there is nothing to look forward to, no blessed release from school runs, lunches, homework, uniforms, and nit combs. Granted, schools are still functioning as best they can, with emails clogging up my inbox advising me on homework and positive thinking, but it's not the same. It feels like school ended months ago and these are just the tingles of a phantom limb, and will soon fizzle out. And what then?

They can't be called holidays as you need time on to have time off. Tedious as the homes-chooling is at times, at least it gives structure; school days, even ones that only mean colouring inside the lines for 90 minutes a day, mean we can have a weekend within which we can relax and colour outside the lines. But even the few scraps of homework will soon finish, and then? Days without end.