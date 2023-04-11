Hodgkin’s Lymphoma: ‘Four years ago I couldn’t even walk down the road. Now here I am – running!’

As we countdown the weeks to the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon on June 4, participants reveal their inspirational stories and share their preparations for the 2023 race

‘Every time I set out I kind of run for my 20-year-old self,” Sorcha Ní Riain smiles. “It’s always such a motivation to think four years ago, I couldn’t even walk down the road. Here I am, I’m outside, I’m in the fresh air. Doing my best.”

Four years ago, Sorcha, originally from Tipperary, now living in Dublin, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Her treatment, chemotherapy, left her feeling dramatically physically weakened.

“I started running to improve my fitness again. I was sick a few years ago and it really took a toll on my body. My heart, my lungs; they weren’t working how they used to. I was tired all the time, couldn’t walk even to the end of the street. I wanted to sleep all the time; I just didn’t really feel like myself anymore. I needed to get back into normal fitness, not even, like, elite fitness,” she laughs.

Her boyfriend was training for a marathon, and in September 2022, asked Sorcha if she would like to run the Berlin half marathon with him, which took place last Sunday, 2nd April. “That gave me about six months to train. I had never run a kilometre,” she laughs. But she felt confident. “I felt like I could do it. I feel like I have that mentality; a can-do attitude.”

This was four years on from when Sorcha had begun her treatment, in November 2018, and while her fitness levels had returned somewhat, she could not run any distance. Gradually though she began to build up her running time.

As the evenings became shorter, Sorcha decided to join a running club. “I didn’t feel safe running after work, so I joined a running club DSD AC (Dundrum South Dublin). I wanted to be able to run in the evenings with people around me, feel safe, feel motivated, and feel this sense of community as well.” For a lot of people, the thought of winning a running club, especially at the start of a fitness journey, might be intimidating. “Absolutely, I was petrified to start,” Sorcha smiles. “I wasn’t even fit enough to join I’d say, but I went anyway.”

The group were extremely encouraging, prioritising enjoyment rather than ability. Her first run was the club’s long Sunday run. “I completely struggled, I had to drop out about halfway through. But I was chatting to everybody, everyone was so lovely, I thought I really want to come back next week.” She has been attending ever since, taking part in three runs a week.

Everyone has their own goals, Sorcha explains. “In the beginning, I was definitely comparing myself to other people. I’m the resident slow coach,” she laughs. “And I don’t care. I’ll be at the back of the group, I’m slow, but I’m doing my best, and that’s good enough for anyone.”

Sorcha began setting herself targets early this year, first of all running a half marathon (privately, and with several coffee breaks she smiles), with her boyfriend across Dublin, then a ten mile run in Kinsale, where, to her surprise and delight, she realised she had made great advances in her speed. “It gave me a boost to keep going, that was another push to keep going for Berlin.” Last weekend, she “flew” through the course in the half marathon. “I couldn’t have been happier when I crossed the line.”

In the aftermath of her cancer treatment, Sorcha experienced significant anxiety. “Things happen so quickly when you’re diagnosed, and it’s such a rush to start treatment. You don’t have time to process anything. It was like a whole load of stress and anxiety came upon me, I felt overwhelmed, I started to suffer with anxiety attacks.” Running has been very helpful in managing this kind of thing. “It is a really great way to build your confidence, and also deal with any challenges that you’re facing at the time.” It is time alone with your thoughts that otherwise is rare, she points out.

“Time to think. Especially when you feel under pressure, or your legs hurt, or you’re out of breath. you’re kind of vulnerable in that moment, and that also leads to you dealing with some issues that you might have in your head. You have time to work through things. Every day that I show up, I’m challenging myself, that’s really what’s most important. Even if you have a bad run, just the fact that you’ve showed up and you’re outside, and you’re trying to be a better person and improve yourself, that’s why I do it.”

The 2023 Vhi Women's Mini Marathon takes place in Dublin on Bank Holiday Sunday 4th June at 12.30pm.