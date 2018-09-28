Considering the fact that Emma O’Sullivan (40) is a kidney transplant recipient - having had her two kidneys removed as a child – it’s no mean feat that she will take part in a mini marathon this weekend.

Considering the fact that Emma O’Sullivan (40) is a kidney transplant recipient - having had her two kidneys removed as a child – it’s no mean feat that she will take part in a mini marathon this weekend.

'He's a little miracle' - Mother (40) thanks kidney donor and family for giving her the gift of her son

But the mother-of-one is in training for the world transplant games next year.

She’s in the gym four times a week, and running 5 kilometres every weekend, so the Cook's Medical mini marthon in Limerick is a natural step.

“I feel like I’m living life after getting a second and a third chance so I’m living it to the full as much as I can,” she tells Independent.ie.

“When I was on dialysis, I was always tired. Dialysis can be quite tough. The recovery after the transplant takes about a month or two. Afterwards I was able to slip back to normal; I had more energy, I was able to go out and have a good time with my friends.”

In February 2001, Emma, who had been on dialysis three times a week for three hours, received the life changing call to say that doctors had found a kidney donor for her.

The Limerick woman, who has been married to John since 2009, says if it wasn’t for her donor, she wouldn’t have been able to have her son Ewan (4).

“It takes a little while to recover after the transplant itself.”

“If it hadn’t been for the transplant and the donor family I’d never have had a child so he’s a little miracle.”

“If I was on dialysis, I wouldn’t have been able to have Ewan. We did one cycle of IVF. I was very lucky. I’d had a few other surgeries so it was tougher for me to have IVF and tougher for me to have a baby. They told me the odds weren’t good.”

“It was a bit gruelling alright with the IVF injections and hoping it would work; and with my condition the doctors were saying the odds weren’t good.”

But Emma and John beat the odds, and gorgeous Ewan was born four years ago.

Emma explained: “I was born with reflux from birth. I had a few operations to try and fix the reflux but they were unsuccessful. I had my first transplant when I was 9 in 1988. It lasted about 11 years and I went on dialysis for 18 months.”

“I had my own kidneys removed when I was ten.”

“Dialysis can take its toll, I rested a good bit and I had long hours of work as well, so I looked after myself.”

Online Editors