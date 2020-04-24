| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Winner dinners: part two of our dietitian's healthy meal-plan

One shop, 12 dinners: Part two of our healthy meal-plan with dietitian Orla Walsh

Our dietitian has put together a complete family meal-plan Expand
Halloumi burgers Expand
Prawns curry Expand
Lamb curry Expand
Salmon pasta Expand
Orla Walsh Expand
Baked orange chicken Expand
Chicken in cashew sauce Expand

Close

Our dietitian has put together a complete family meal-plan

Our dietitian has put together a complete family meal-plan

contrastwerkstatt

Halloumi burgers

Halloumi burgers

Prawns curry

Prawns curry

Lamb curry

Lamb curry

Salmon pasta

Salmon pasta

Orla Walsh

Orla Walsh

Baked orange chicken

Baked orange chicken

Chicken in cashew sauce

Chicken in cashew sauce

/

Our dietitian has put together a complete family meal-plan

As we try to minimise our shopping trips, a shopping list and meal plan is essential. Last week, we published a shopping list that would provide meals for four adults, or two adults and two to four children, depending on age.

Below, you will find the remaining seven recipes. Meanwhile, the shopping list and the previous five recipes featured on last week's pages are now available on independent.ie. When shopping, choose frozen foods and foods that are suitable for freezing and also consider fruit and vegetables in a tin or a jar, but watch out for added salt and sugar. Choose foods that are in season and grown in Ireland as they are more nutritious, as well as more sustainable. It is important to have variety in your diet - this is made easier by batch cooking in advance.

For each meal have protein, carbohydrate and some colour. Happy cooking!