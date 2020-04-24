Winner dinners: part two of our dietitian's healthy meal-plan

As we try to minimise our shopping trips, a shopping list and meal plan is essential. Last week, we published a shopping list that would provide meals for four adults, or two adults and two to four children, depending on age.

Below, you will find the remaining seven recipes. Meanwhile, the shopping list and the previous five recipes featured on last week's pages are now available on independent.ie. When shopping, choose frozen foods and foods that are suitable for freezing and also consider fruit and vegetables in a tin or a jar, but watch out for added salt and sugar. Choose foods that are in season and grown in Ireland as they are more nutritious, as well as more sustainable. It is important to have variety in your diet - this is made easier by batch cooking in advance.

For each meal have protein, carbohydrate and some colour. Happy cooking!

Baked orange chicken

Baked orange chicken

Baked orange chicken

Ingredients

1 whole chicken

4 oranges

½ cup raisins

1 cup pumpkin seeds

Instructions

1. Skin your whole chicken and place in an oven-proof dish.

2. Cut up the oranges and throw over it.

3. Squeeze the orange pieces a little to release the juice!

4. Add in the raisins and pumpkin seeds.

5. Place the lid onto the dish and cook at 190°C in an oven-proof dish (45 min per kg plus 20 min).

6. Season and serve with something to mop up the lovely juice, e.g. rice or mashed potato, and a side of veg, e.g. cauliflower.

Lamb curry

Lamb curry

Lamb curry

Ingredients

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion

5 cloves garlic

1 tsp ground ginger

600g lamb chunks

10 cardamom pods (remove the seeds for use in cooking)

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp cayenne pepper

500ml stock

4 large potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

5 carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

75g natural yoghurt

Instructions

1. Heat the oil in the pan and add the onions, garlic, and ginger.

2. Add in the lamb and cook till it changes colour.

3. Next add in the cardamom seeds, cumin, turmeric, cayenne pepper and coriander. Stir and add in the stock.

4. Cook for about an hour (slow cooker is handy for this and could be left on for longer). Leave the lid on the pot for this cooking period.

5. Around 45 minutes before you want to eat, throw in the sweet potato and carrot chunks.

6. When the potato and carrot is soft, it's done. You may wish to reduce the liquid further, so remove the lid for a bit before serving to allow this to happen.

7. Take off the heat and add in the yoghurt before serving.

Prawn Thai curry

Prawns curry

Prawns curry

Ingredients

2 tins of coconut milk

½ jar of Thai curry paste

½ bag of frozen vegetable stir fry mix

2 small tins of bamboo shoots

2 small tins of water chestnuts

2 tins chickpeas

2 packets of prawns

Instructions

1. Add the coconut milk and Thai curry paste to a saucepan.

2. Heat it up. When piping hot, add in your veg and simmer for a couple of minutes.

3. Next add the tinned water chestnuts, chickpeas and bamboo shoots.

4. Finally add in the prawns and cook for about 2-3 minutes before serving.

5. Serve in a bowl with rice, noodles or bulgur wheat.

Salmon pasta

Salmon pasta

Salmon pasta

Ingredients

300g pasta

2 small onions

1 packet mushrooms

4 salmon darnes

½ jar pesto

Directions:

1. Cook the pasta as per instruction, usually takes 10-12 minutes.

2. While the pasta is cooking, fry up your onion and mushrooms in 1 tbsp of oil.

3. While the onions and mushrooms are cooking gently, place the salmon in a shallow pan and cover with cold water. Bring to just below the boil and simmer for about 6 minutes. Remove from the pan and place on a chopping board. Use a fork to break into chunks.

4. When the pasta is done, drain it and add to the frying pan with your onions and mushrooms. Add in half a jar of pesto and mix.

5. Divide into bowls adding the salmon on top.

Halloumi burgers

Halloumi burgers

Halloumi burgers

Ingredients (per burger)

Spray oil

½ red pepper

½ yellow pepper

1 large flat mushroom

1 thick or 2 thin slices of halloumi

1 wholegrain seeded pita or bun

2 tsp pesto

Instructions

1. Using the spray oil, fry or bake the peppers and mushroom. They take longer than the cheese so do them first.

2. Again, using the spray oil, coat a griddle pan (or frying pan) with oil and fry up the halloumi slices.

3. While the halloumi is cooking, toast the pita or bun. When toasted, smear on some pesto (1 tsp on either side of the pita or bun).

4. The halloumi should be nearly done, so layer up the peppers on either side of the pita or bun. The mushroom is quite juice so needs to go between the pepper and the halloumi!)

5. Add in the halloumi, eat and enjoy!

Chicken in cashew sauce

Chicken in cashew sauce

Chicken in cashew sauce

Ingredients

200g to 400g rice

2 medium onions

2 tbsp tomato puree

50g cashews

1 ½ tsp garam masala

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tbsp natural yoghurt

1 tbsp rapeseed oil

4 chicken breasts, cubed

1 pack of mushrooms (about 200g)

300ml water

Directions

1. Put your rice on to cook, see back of pack. 50g is a small portion, 75g medium, and 100g large.

2. Put the onion, tomato puree, cashews, garam masala, garlic, chilli, turmeric, and yoghurt into a food processor and blend.

3. Add 1 tbsp of rapeseed oil to a pan. Add in the mixture and cook for 2 mins.

4. Add in the chicken (cubed) and cook for about 1 minute, making sure it's all nicely coated.

5. Add in the mushrooms and water. Bring to simmering point. Cover and cook for 10 mins.

Beef curry

Ingredients

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, crushed

600g stewing beef

2 tins tomatoes

2 red peppers, chopped (can buy frozen and in jars)

1 packet mushrooms, chopped

1 tbsp thyme (dried)

800g potatoes

2 tbsp capers

1 jar black olives, roughly chopped

Instructions

1. Ideal for a slow cooker! In a pan, cook the onions and garlic in the oil. Then add the beef and cook it till it changes to brown in colour.

2. Throw in the rest of the ingredients bar the potatoes, capers and olives. You can leave this cooking all day in the slow cooker, or leave it to cook in your oven at 160°C for about an hour.

3. In the evening, add in the potatoes and cook for another hour. Before you serve, add in the capers and black olives.