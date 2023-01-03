Why joining a weight-loss group was the worst thing I’ve ever done for my health

Joining a weight loss group in my teens was the beginning of me becoming an enemy of my own body, in a war I wonder if I’ll ever truly stop waging.

But breaking the cycle of counting calories and berating myself for having an appetite was one of the hardest, yet most important things I’ve ever done.

I was 16 years old when I signed up to Slimming World (you have to be at least 16 to sign up) and started following its carefully laid out plan. It looked like this: Two slices of wholemeal bread, 400mls of skimmed milk, 15 ‘syns’ [sic] and — for some reason — unlimited potatoes and pasta daily (alongside lean meats, fruit and vegetables).

To backtrack a bit, syns do not mean ‘sins’, though the on-the-noseness is laughable. It’s basically a points system that dictates how much ‘bad’ you can have in a day. Essentially, foods high in calories but without much by way of nutrition would have a certain amount of ‘syn’ points attached to them.

The aim of ‘syns’, according to registered dietician Carolyn Pallister, Slimming World’s nutrition, research and health policy manager is “to make the client feel a bit more free and allow people to still enjoy those things they love without feeling guilty or deprived”.

She adds that it’s short for ‘synergy’ as “it’s about bringing together the different elements of our planning”, but that “it is a little bit of a play on words, obviously, as well…people hear the word and also think of syns in another way but actually it’s about saying you can still enjoy these things”.

A Galaxy Ripple, for example, would constitute nine syns. So you could, in theory, eat one every day and still lose weight, as per the plan. I used to cheerfully tell people that my diet wasn’t so bad because “I can have a chocolate bar!”

Of course, that bar was had at the expense of a decent lunch at school. I gave up sandwiches and substance for cup-a-soups and Mug Shots. Often I’d have just rice and peas like some kind of juvenile I’m a Celebrity contestant.

One particularly frustrating rule was that you could not save up your syns. There was no allowance for using, say, half of your syns one day, and then having room on Friday night for extra low-fat garlic mayo drizzled over your tragic fakeaway.

When I went to college, I stopped attending Slimming World, and I neither regretted it nor experienced any major change in my body. The only regret I have now, almost 10 years later, is signing up in the first place.

My sister is a decade younger than I am, and what this means (aside from her never stealing my clothes as they are gauche and unfashionable for today’s teens) is that I get to witness firsthand how a new generation is tackling body image, and vowing not to repeat the ‘syns’ of their parents and older siblings.

It’s not foolproof, we can see tendrils of 90s and early 00s thin discourse holding on for dear life with social media becoming the new battleground where body wars are fought. In November 2022, The New York Post reported that “heroin chic”, or ultra-thin bodies were “back”.

And in Ireland, 2021 research by eating disorder association Bodywhys found that 1,757 new cases of eating disorders are reported each year. There was a 66pc increase in hospital admissions for the same issue during the pandemic. But there is change afoot.

At my sister’s age, I was consumed by what I consumed. I was squeezing into clothes I knew didn’t fit because I wanted them to. I was taking progress pictures in my underwear, crying when I’d see them, and then burying them in my camera roll so nobody else would unwittingly stumble across the body that I found wholly offensive.

My sister, however, checks me when I say things like “ooh, I look skinny in that picture” — not-so-gently correcting me with an “it wouldn’t matter if you didn’t” — a courtesy she extends to our mother, too.

Saoirse Hanley has changed her diet pattern. Photo: Mark Condren

Saoirse Hanley has changed her diet pattern. Photo: Mark Condren

She wears clothes that feel good on her, regardless of what size they are or whether a women’s magazine would include them on a “five slimming styles for hourglass figures” list.

It makes me happy, and yet it makes me sad. I’m thrilled that she thinks of food the way it took me eight years to. I’m relieved that she has never, ever expressed a wish to join Slimming World, Weight Watchers or any of their ilk.

But I’m sad, too, for the version of me that did. So many of my teenage years were caught up with what was or wasn’t on my plate. I sat in the local community hall with a bunch of adults and tried to explain away the pound I gained that week, or celebrate the two I had lost.

Pallister says that those group meetings are to provide support, and that many members find having a place to celebrate their successes “in a very much non-judgmental environment can really set people on the right track to making fantastic healthy changes”. She adds that if a member doesn’t want the spotlight on them, they can speak to their group consultants who would “be sensitive to that”.

I paid a tenner weekly for those meetings, but the personal price I paid was, of course, much higher. To this day, ghosts of diet culture past visit me. Every Easter, I remember how many syns are in a Cadbury’s egg, and I feel a wave of disgust until I remind myself that I am absolutely allowed to eat the whole thing, and I don’t need to go for a run afterwards to have ‘earned it’.

As we recover from wonderful festive indulgence, I remind myself that there is no shame in having had a full plate on December 25, or enjoying the leftover sandwiches in the days that followed.

In the new year, I will pay no heed to the messaging that tells me I need to get fit, shed the excess Christmas trimmings or invest in activewear to make it happen.

But all of this, of course, is still new. I don’t know how deep the scars run from that time in my life, or whether my relationship with my body and what I feed it is one I’ll always be working on. What I do know is that I am a far cry from that girl that got weighed by strangers weekly, pretended a mixture of yoghurt, jelly and gelatin satisfied the want for Haribo, and tried to convince herself that she was ‘just doing what was healthy’ when the damage she was actually doing was covert.

The fixation I had on my body and making it smaller is no small part of my life, but it is one that I like to think I’m finally closing the community centre door on.

If you or someone you know is struggling with body image or an eating disorder, speak to your GP or reach out to Bodywhys, the Eating Disorders Association of Ireland. Its helpline is available at (01) 210 7906 Monday, Wednesday and Sunday 7.30pm-9pm and Saturday from 10.30am-12.30pm.