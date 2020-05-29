| 7.3°C Dublin

When does lockdown comfort-eating become a problem?

Many of us have been obsessing about food in these times of stress and boredom, but for those who already had a disordered relationship with eating, the issue is more serious, writes Suzanne Harrington

A 2010 study showed how junk food high in refined sugar and fats elicited the same neurological response in lab rats as heroin and cocaine Expand

Suzanne Harrington

Food has been getting a great deal of focus during lockdown. Not in the usual haute cuisine, celebrity chef kind of way, but at a far more primal level. First, we panic-bought pasta, then we stripped the shelves of baking ingredients. We have been comforting ourselves with banana bread, and supermarket-shopping like it's Christmas.

As a response to an anxiety-inducing global pandemic that has locked us indoors for months, this seems entirely reasonable. We are all emotional eaters at the moment, eating to numb out feelings of stress, boredom, worry, fear, resentment, and more boredom. We may emerge from this a bit fatter. The main thing is we are all still alive.

But what if you already have a disordered relationship with food? What if you were a compulsive binge eater/chronic overeater before there was ever a pandemic to contend with? As normal eaters find themselves prone to overeating at the moment, how are those with disordered eating coping?