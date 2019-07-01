How many times have you craved some fried chicken after a night out? Or overindulged on chocolate? Most of us have done so at some stage of our lives. A little now and again is fine, but the overconsumption of ultra-processed foods - such as coated chicken, chocolate and sugary drinks - can lead us to an early grave, say experts.

What are considered ultra processed foods and why are they so bad for us?

We already knew that eating too much of these foods, which are high in salt, sugar and fat, could lead to weight gain, but recent studies in France have found that people who ate more ultra-processed food (UPF) had more health problems than those who did not. In Spain, there were more deaths among those who ate more than four portions a day of UPFs than those who ate less than that amount.

The rate of cardiovascular disease was also found to be higher among those eating the most UPFs, and some experts believe it raises the risk of cancer, but the study authors stated that further evidence is needed to confirm whether or not underlying health factors, such as smoking, contributed to the results.

Professor Mike Gibney, a retired professor of Food and Health in UCD, says more research is necessary. "There is no association between UPF intake and that of saturated fatty acids or salt," he said. "Both are important in reducing heart disease. So I cannot see how UPF intake can be related to heart disease or sudden death."

So with the experts undecided, how do we navigate all the food choices out there, and work out what is 'good' and 'bad'?

Under the Nova food classification system, which is recognised by global health agencies including the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, food is divided into four separate groups, as follows:

Group 1 includes unprocessed and minimally processed foods, such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, meat, eggs and milk. Oils, butter, sugar and salt come under Group 2. Group 3 includes preserved fruit and vegetables, canned fish, cheese and fresh bread. UPFs such as soft drinks, packaged snacks and pre-prepared frozen meals are categorised as Group 4. The foods in this group are said to be high in energy, but lack nutrients and fibre, and therefore provide 'empty calories'.

Of the Nova classification, Prof Gibney says: "The most important factor, when considering food, nutrition and public health, is not nutrients, and is not foods, it is what is done to foodstuff and the nutrients originally contained in them before they are purchased and consumed. The issue is food processing or, to be more precise, the nature, extent and purpose of processing, and what happens to food, and to us, as a result of processing."

According to a study published in the Journal of Public Health Nutrition last year, UPFs fill almost half of our shopping basket each week.

The survey took in 19 European countries, and Ireland was ranked the third highest consumer after Britain, with 45.9pc of our weekly household foods being ultra-processed. Britain topped the list with 50.7pc and Portugal had the lowest with 10.2pc.

However, for some medical professionals, the definition of what constitutes an ultra-processed food is too broad, making the labelling of all UPFs as 'bad' foods problematic. So where does this leave us on whether it is harmful to eat ultra processed foods?

"The definition of what is an ultra processed food is new and slightly vague," says Maeve Hanan, a dietitian at Orla Walsh Nutrition. "For example, healthy foods such wholegrain crackers, wholegrain cereals, shop-bought hummus and certain yoghurts could fall into this category."

The overall purpose of ultra-processing is to create convenient, attractive and highly profitable food products. They are usually packaged attractively and marketed intensively. Look at any supermarket aisle and you will find it's hard to avoid them: salami, breakfast cereals, chocolate, instant soups and creams - they are everywhere.

In his book, Molecules, Microbes, Meals - The Surprising Science of Food, Prof Alan Kelly, Professor in the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences at University College Cork, terms 'ultra-processed' as food products that contain potentially unhealthy ingredients, such as sugar, salt, and fat, which can be harmful when they form too high a proportion of our diet. For a product to be classified as ultra-processed, more than five ingredients are listed. This includes additives and preservatives.

"Ultra-processed implicitly includes cheap food, produced by globalised corporations, flooding low to middle-income consumer diets," Prof Kelly says.

However, the term 'ultra-processed' can be confusing for consumers - some cheese products go through more processing than salami, yet cheese is not classified as ultra-processed.

"Infant formula is an example of a product where more than five ingredients are needed to meet the specific requirements of babies," added Prof Kelly.

"I am wary of classifying 'processes' based on numbers of steps [in food production], as cheese has been made in the same way for centuries. Even the smallest farmhouse operator has multiple steps, which bear no relationship to its cheese's nutritional or other value."

The consumption of some ultra processed foods often comes down to convenience. A survey by supermarket chain SuperValu found that 71pc of young Irish adults under the age of 34 ate a takeaway at least once a week, with 37pc of those admitting that they didn't cook from scratch out of laziness. Another 16pc said they didn't know how to cook.

Ireland has one of the highest rates of obesity in Europe, with one in four adults now classed as obese and one in four children already overweight.

"Early education is important," says Maeve Hanan. "Basic cooking skills should be mandatory in schools. If young people knew how to cook, it would be far more affordable than buying all these convenience foods."

Prof Kelly says there are many misconceptions when it comes to understanding the science behind processed foods.

"Food processing is all about the treatments we apply to food, such as cooking, drying, freezing, or fermentation, and the term 'processed food' mixes these concepts confusingly with nutritional and formulation-based considerations, and often over-simplifies complex processes. 'Ultra-processed' in particular mixes these concepts.

"Processing is seen as being something that is used to make food less fresh, less natural, and so, more suspicious. Even though we say we don't want processed food, every food product, before it gets to your mouth, has been subjected to some form of processing and treatment that has a scientific basis. Even washing an apple, chilling sushi, or peeling a banana are forms of food processing," Prof Kelly notes.

"The processing of food is also far better understood and controlled than ever before, and a key concept is 'minimal processing', where the goal is to exert as little undesirable change as possible to the food, and leave it in a state as close to the 'natural version' as possible. Nonetheless, if we didn't know how to process food, we would not be able to offer consumers variety, safety, convenience, stability and other key demands from modern consumers even of high-quality foods."

So how do we change our habits in order to adapt a healthier lifestyle? "Avoid UPFs altogether," Prof Gibney says. "Because of their ingredients, UPFs are nutritionally unbalanced."

Health professionals suggest that we cook at home more often using fresh ingredients, and opt for fibre-rich breads instead of ultra-processed white versions, and porridge instead of sugar-loaded cereals.

"Overall, it is healthiest for most of our diet to be made up of less processed foods such as fruit, vegetables, wholegrains, nuts, seeds, milk, natural yoghurt, eggs, fresh fish and meat, etc," says Maeve Hanan.

"Remember though, not all processed foods are bad, and we should review the ingredients and nutritional content on each food label. The Irish Heart Foundation food shopping card can be used to help decipher labels when shopping." (See nodrama.ie/food-labels)

Is a food tax the answer?

⬤ Evidence has shown that higher red meat consumption, especially processed red meat, is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer.

⬤ Research by University of Oxford suggests putting a tax on red and processed meat, similar to that on sugary drinks, with the intention to reduce the negative impacts that consumption of these products can have on health.

⬤ A suggestion in Ireland of taxing processed meat by 80pc and red meat by 12pc has prompted a mixed reaction. "Perhaps we do eat too much red meat - no more than two or three times a week is advisable - but I don't think that taxing it would be useful," says dietitian Maeve Hanan. "Red meat is so nutritious and important in the diet for children because of its iron content." Hanan believes that there should be more incentives to educate people about food. "Advertising has a lot to answer for. Labels really need to be less-appealing, especially to children, and healthy food should be more affordable."

What are considered ultra processed foods?

⬤ Custard/flan/pudding/ice cream

⬤ Mass-produced breads/ham/processed meat

⬤ Pate/foie gras/spicy sausage/meatballs

⬤ Crisps/breakfast cereals/pizza/margarine/biscuits

⬤ Muffins/doughnuts/handmade pastries/cakes

⬤ Chocolates and sweets/nougat/marzipan

⬤ Carbonated drinks/artificially-sugared beverages

⬤ Fruit drinks/milkshakes

⬤ Instant soups and creams/mayonnaise

⬤ Alcoholic drinks produced by fermentation followed by distillation such as whiskey, gin and rum.

