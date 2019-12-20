Watching TV changes viewers' perceptions of women's bodies

Watching TV makes viewers prefer thinner women, according to a new study of body image perceptions.

British researchers studied 299 people living in remote Nicaraguan villages who either had regular or hardly any access to TV shows.

Those who had very limited access preferred female figures with a higher body mass index, while people who watched more shows favoured thinner women.

The Central American villagers were chosen as they had similar backgrounds in their nutrition, income and education, but had differing access to TV.

