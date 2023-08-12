‘My first memory is looking at my stomach aged six and thinking, I’m a fat person’: podcaster and Dublin Fringe performer Grace Mulvey

From hypnotic gastric bands to juice cleanses, Grace Mulvey and Conor Dowling have tried their fair share of weight-loss fads and three years ago the two friends teamed up to create a podcast on the topic. They talk internalised fatphobia, ‘skinny jabs’ and rejecting diet culture

‘My first memory of myself is realising I was fat. Even though I was six years old, I remember looking at my stomach and thinking, ‘I’m a fat person.’ From then, I’ve constantly either been on a diet, been thinking about a diet, or been at dietitians, nutritionists...” As Irish writer, stand-up and actor Grace Mulvey recounts her long history with dieting, you might expect the ending to be: and then she went on her final diet, and here she is today, lighter and happier.