It's not OK to eat red meat as new study links it to disease

Eating red meat and processed meat is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and premature death, new research suggests.

Eating two servings of red meat, processed meat or poultry per week was associated with a 3pc to 7pc higher risk of cardiovascular disease, the study found.

Consuming two servings of red meat or processed meat - but not poultry or fish - per week was linked to a 3pc higher risk of all causes of death.

Norrina Allen, associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, said: "It's a small difference, but it's worth trying to reduce red meat and processed meat like pepperoni and deli meats."

The study, in 'JAMA Internal Medicine', comes after meta-analysis published last November recommended people not reduce the amount of red meat they eat.