A ketogenic diet may help in the fight against flu, new research suggests.

How high-fat, low-carb diet may be key to beating the flu

Scientists found that mice fed the high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet, were better able to combat the virus than those fed food high in carbohydrates.

The Yale University study suggests the ketogenic diet, which includes meat, fish, poultry, and non-starchy vegetables for people, activates a subset of T cells in the lungs not previously associated with the immune system's response to influenza.

Researchers found that the cells enhanced mucus production from airway cells that can effectively trap the virus.

