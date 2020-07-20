| 5.6°C Dublin

'Hate speech covers race, gender, sexuality, religion, disability - but not obesity' - Jenni Murray

Bariatric surgery changed presenter Jenni Murray's life, she tells Suzanne Harrington, who also had the procedure - and now she has written a book exploring her weight issues and society's attitude towards obesity

Suzanne Harrington

When Jenni Murray had gastric sleeve surgery, she'd tried everything else. Nothing had worked, yet she was still scared to undergo an irreversible procedure that reduces the stomach to a sleeve roughly 15pc of its natural size. It had taken her 64 years to realise that she had run out of options - but the effects were immediate, and positive. Shortly after the op, she had tickets for Wimbledon. "I didn't even miss the strawberries and cream," she remembers.. "I just didn't fancy them."

Eight weeks after the op, she was able to eat normally, the crucial difference being she stopped eating the second she felt full.

"I began to feel a bit hungry at mealtimes, but was soon satisfied," she says. "The weight loss began immediately."