The latest Silicon Valley trend is a chemically engineered drink that allows the body to achieve the fat-burning benefits of fasting without having to cut back on food.

Drink that promises to burn fat without fasting

The new drink, HVMN Ketone Ester, produces the same effects in the body as days of fasting - a process called ketosis - while allowing consumers to eat whatever they want.

The first product of its kind launched in the US earlier this year and costs $33 (€28) for a 65ml bottle. The company's CEO, Geoff Woo, said he hopes to export it this year, following its success in the US.

The ketone drink works by replicating the chemical process of ketosis, which causes the body to burn its own fat for fuel. This process is usually achieved only by fasting.

Mr Woo described the taste as "a combination of a liquor shot with nail polish remover". Nevertheless, he is convinced that both ketones and fasting will be a regular lifestyle staple in the near future.

He said: "If you look at the Google trends for specific words, like fasting and ketones, they have been growing exponentially." Mr Woo fasts for at least 18 hours a day in the belief that doing so is linked with increased longevity, improved metabolic health, mental clarity and focus.

HVMN has even introduced a weekly fasting day for staff, who then share a meal at the end of their fast.

Irish Independent