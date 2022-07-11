Ditch burgers and sausages to avoid piling on the barbecue pounds

Consider chicken breast, turkey burgers or fish as nutritious alternatives to steak and sausages. Stock image

Barbecue enthusiasts have been urged to swap burgers and sausages for healthy alternatives to avoid piling on the pounds.

The average barbecue user consumes over 3,000 calories per sitting – with many scoffing treble the normal amount of food they would if they were eating indoors.

With thousands of householders set to take advantage of the fine weather this week by firing up the grill, health watchdogs have urged them to ditch calorie-laden favourites and cut portion sizes.

Dr Aileen McGloin, director of Safefood Ireland, said: “Barbecues are a big part of the summer and they are great occasions and a lot of fun, so we certainly are not asking people to stop using them.

"They just need to be enjoyed in moderation.

“People need to look at what they are cooking and how much they are eating. Instead of the staples like sausages, steaks and burgers, look at the likes of chicken breast, turkey burgers or fish as nutritious alternatives.

“There are lots of healthy options that are just as tasty as the favourites that most people are used to.

“Vegetables like aubergines, carrots, peppers and courgettes work really well. Even bananas or pineapple rings are delicious when barbecued.

“Eat salad, too, and use lighter dressings, and keep the portion sizes down, with half vegetable and half meat on the plate.”

Dr McGloin said that inflation was making it difficult for many families to afford healthy food choices.

“Unfortunately from a price point of view, treats are getting more attractive to shoppers, because their prices have remained static, whereas the prices of other foods are shooting up.

“For example, meat is up by 5pc, and dairy is up by about 9pc.

"So we are concerned that because of food price increases, families may be adding one or two more treats into their shopping baskets instead of picking healthier options,” she said.

As things stand, families with children splurge more than 20pc of the household budget on calorie-laden ‘treat’ food – double that spent on fruit and vegetables.