World MS day: ‘My back pain was put down to a sporting injury. Multiple sclerosis was a shock’

Paul Tierney, a former rugby player and personal trainer was relieved to get a diagnosis, after his inital shock at learning he had MS

Eleven years ago, when Paul Tierney began to notice some strange symptoms, he initially thought it was a side effect of the surgery he had recently undergone on his hips. But within a couple of days of experiencing blurred vision and a limp in his right leg, on the advice of family members, he went to see his GP, who sent him for further tests.