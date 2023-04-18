WMM diary: ‘Even if you don’t get in your long 5k walk — it’s important to just get up and get out’

Sharon Felton shares her countdown to the 2023 Women’s Mini Marathon race on June 4

Sharon Felton is a regular partaker of the Women’s Mini Marathon, and this year she is the event’s Wicklow ambassador. A mother of two, who works in a school, the Easter holidays have thrown out her training routine somewhat.

“The routine is a bit out of sorts,” smiles Sharon, who will walk the event. “Usually if I’m working and at home, I go out and do my training, or my walk, and then I go to the gym. The gym has kind of been on hold this week because I’ve been away in Wexford. It is a little bit harder to schedule in, because obviously the kids want to go do other stuff. So it’s a little bit different these last two weeks, because I’m not in a routine with work. It mightn’t be the 20,000 steps, but I’m still clocking up 10-15,000 steps every day.”

Sharon doesn’t drive, and so her children are used to walking everywhere. This makes it easier to get them out with her during the holidays, which makes it easier to ensure she gets her daily walk in.

“Later on this evening, I might bring the kids out, we usually go for a walk in the forest, or onto the beach. Once they’re out, they’re having fun, they’re climbing on the sand dunes. I always try and encourage them to get out, even if it’s only for ten minutes.”

Don’t let perfection be the enemy of getting it done. “Even if you don’t get in like a long 5k walk, I do think it’s important to just throw on your rain jacket and go round the block, or the green, or to the shop. Just so you get out. It is really important to do that, even if the weather’s bad, or your time schedule has changed.”

Especially over the holidays, out of the daily routine of getting up and out to work, Sharon values the impact of walking on her mental wellbeing.

“You know when you’re feeling sluggish? You kind of feel, what’s wrong with me? You actually just need to get out in the fresh air. It definitely changes you, and then you think I don’t know why I didn’t do that earlier, or sooner. I do feel when you’re off work, it is hard to motivate yourself that bit more.”

On that note, just tell yourself you’re going for a quick walk, ten minutes. Chances are, you will keep going once you’re moving, Sharon advises. “Once you start, you’ll get a buzz from it, and you’ll just keep going.”

“Getting yourself ready in your head; once you have it in your mind, you can do anything, that’s the way I see it. You don’t have to go and do a long walk to feel good. If you plan on only going to the bottom of the road and back, most likely, you will go that bit further. That’s what happens to me. I’ll go for a quick walk and then I’ll keep going for an hour. It’s going to make you feel good.”

Sharon is a big fan of her Fitbit for motivating her. Typically, she would walk around 20,000 steps a day, and when out of the working day routine, a bit less.

“If you know you’ve only got 6,000 steps, you will want to get to the 10,000. I’d nearly go up and down the stairs a few times to clock up the balance of the steps.”

Sharon is beginning a walking group this week, once the holidays are over — something she has done in previous years. “You get to meet new people, and it encourages people who might not want to go out on their own. It makes you accountable, because you’re committing to going out, and there are people waiting on you.”

The 2023 Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon takes place in Dublin on Bank Holiday Sunday 4th June at 12.30pm. Enter today at vhiwomensminimarathon.ie

​