Wills, bills and pills: a guide to the bureaucracy and brass tacks of being widowed
While the biggest obstacle the bereaved will face is their broken heart, Zoe Holohan found herself overwhelmed by the paperwork and unpleasant phone calls required after her husband Brian died in the Greek wildfires of 2018
Zoe Holohan
I guess my bereavement was a little unusual back in July 2018 — in part due to the tragic circumstances of my husband’s death, just four days after we married, but also because my own grieving process was put on freeze frame while I fought for survival in hospital.