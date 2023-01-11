| 7.1°C Dublin

Why ‘self care’ is gaslighting: ‘Women complain about a lack of support and the answer is ‘have you tried meditating?’

Journalist Rina Raphael talks about the false promises of the wellness industry – and why we are so invested in it

Journalist Rina Raphael. Photo: Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan Expand
Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo: GC Images Expand
Goop is riding the wave of the wellness industry. Photo: Getty Images for Goop Expand

Suzanne Harrington

How invested in wellness are you? Probably quite a bit, especially if you’re a woman — your life may include a wardrobe of athleisure wear, a yoga mat, gym membership, a Nutribullet, a juicer, a personal trainer, a personal water bottle. You might have the number of a nutritionist, acupuncturist, naturopath, osteopath, homeopath, massage therapist, reflexologist, or kinesiologist in your phone.

Perhaps even a healer, astrologer, shaman, guru, spiritual advisor. You may have swapped beach holidays for yoga retreats, placed some crystals on your desk or had your colon irrigated. I know I have.

