Why ‘self care’ is gaslighting: ‘Women complain about a lack of support and the answer is ‘have you tried meditating?’

How invested in wellness are you? Probably quite a bit, especially if you’re a woman — your life may include a wardrobe of athleisure wear, a yoga mat, gym membership, a Nutribullet, a juicer, a personal trainer, a personal water bottle. You might have the number of a nutritionist, acupuncturist, naturopath, osteopath, homeopath, massage therapist, reflexologist, or kinesiologist in your phone.

Perhaps even a healer, astrologer, shaman, guru, spiritual advisor. You may have swapped beach holidays for yoga retreats, placed some crystals on your desk or had your colon irrigated. I know I have.

Wellness, defined as the active pursuit of wellbeing outside the realm of medicine, has replaced religion as our religion — looking after our physical, psychological and spiritual selves has never been more culturally prominent. We’re all at it. The global wellness economy is worth $4.4 trillion. Yet it’s such a vast and ambiguous term that it has come to mean almost anything. And not all of it serves us well.

“My life was consumed by wellness,” says industry journalist Rina Raphael, who lives in LA — which she calls “Ground Zero for wellness”. She has just published The Gospel of Wellness: Gyms, Gurus, Goop & The False Promise of Self Care, which — while forensically examining various branches of the wellness industry, from ‘clean’ eating and boutique fitness studios to ‘mystical services’ — posits the idea that actually, for women especially, the whole thing frequently amounts to gaslighting.

“Self care is this individualist mandate that’s separated from systemic political and social issues, where all the pressure is upon the individual to figure out why they’re so stressed, so unwell, so lonely — and to fix it themselves,” she tells me over Zoom from LA. “Which is so convenient for your workplace.”

Read More

In an LA Times piece, she quotes management professor Ronald Purser, author of McMindfulness: How Mindfulness Became The New Capitalist Spirituality: “There’s a hidden ideology behind these programmes that it’s the individual employee who needs to adapt to these toxic, unfair or dangerous working conditions.”

Raphael continues, “It puts all the onus on the employee, which is why I get so frustrated when women — especially mothers – talk about lacking sufficient child care policies, maternity benefits, communal institutional support, and the answer is always, ‘Well, have you tried meditating?’ It’s gaslighting, and it’s patronising.”

While Raphael’s book examines the US wellness industry — where, reflecting the wider culture, it exists in turbo-capitalist mode — cultural trends which emerge in the US, particularly the West Coast, tend to travel. We have all become increasingly Goopy. So how long before we too are enjoying sleep ice cream and gym make-up, activated charcoal and coffee enemas?

“It’s indicative of how we treat wellness these days that we keep talking about ridiculous products and ridiculous trends, because they are such good clickbait,” says Raphael. “We are almost fetishising wellness. You won’t get advice from industry influencers like ‘go for a walk and eat more fruit and vegetables’ — instead they say you need to do full body workouts, eat totally clean, be completely zen.

“It’s adding more burdens, especially on women, and it’s part of the American productivity mentality borne out of our Puritan work ethic. We even look at our leisure and relaxation time as a kind of job in which you have to put in all this effort. So you end up exhausted and stuck in an endless cycle. Wellness is a global phenomenon but some of the issues we see are particular to the US — hyper capitalist, hyper individualist, bursting with productivity pressures. Americans are workaholics and will take that mentality to everything in their lives.”

The pursuits of wellness and self care appeal particularly to women, traditionally ignored by the medical profession when it comes to living with chronic and often undiagnosed conditions.

Expand Close Goop is riding the wave of the wellness industry. Photo: Getty Images for Goop / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Goop is riding the wave of the wellness industry. Photo: Getty Images for Goop

“You hear women saying over and over how they feel gaslit, ignored, mistreated in the doctor’s office,” says Raphael. “A lot of women’s chronic health conditions have been under funded and under researched. Women weren’t included in clinical trials until the 90s — we are way behind on women’s health. So you see a lot of women going to the Goops of the world because they are looking for empathy and solutions.”

And even if you roll your eyes at jade eggs and vagina candles – which most of us do — the fact is that Gwyneth Paltrow’s highly aspirational and often scientifically dubious lifestyle initiative publishes pieces on Lyme’s disease, fibromyalgia, and other chronic conditions suffered mostly by women.

“Goop is a really small minority of the wellness industry — most women interested in wellness are not Goop fans — but it has become emblematic of the industry simply because its founder is so famous, and loves press attention,” says Raphael. “She doesn’t care about accusations of pseudo-science — she’s Gwyneth Paltrow.” And crucially, she offers empathy to women who are getting little from the mainstream medical world.

Empathy is vital, says Raphael, whatever your perspective. “What inspired me to write this book is that there are plenty of books out there from sceptics, which don’t lead with empathy,” she says. “And which don’t take the time to ask why people are interested in these pseudo-scientific fads, and so it was important for me to start with understanding.

“You’re never going to get through to an audience if you make fun of everything and say how stupid they are for falling for it. I fell for stuff, my friends fell for stuff — we’re smart, educated, not idiots. But we don’t have science backgrounds, and if stuff is repeated ad nauseum by the media and influencers, we may take it at face value.”

As well as significant areas of women’s health being neglected by mainstream medicine, there’s also the traditional exclusion of women in patriarchal organised religion. This has created a void for meaning-seekers, into which ‘mystical services’ has neatly stepped. Between 2005 and 2019, these services (angel cards, Tarot, crystals, channelling, manifesting etc) increased by 53pc into a $2.2 billion industry.

“A common complaint is that a lot of people feel disenfranchised from organised religion,” says Raphael. “Yet America is a deeply religious country – something is going to have to fill that gap. It can be politics, nationalism, the pursuit of health, or it can be these New Age traditions like witchcraft, astrology, Tarot, crystals – which offer solutions, and bring you what you are looking for.”

Things like crystals, she says, are “a coping mechanism the same way a lot of people turn to religion. They offer comfort.” Also, unlike organised religion, there’s no obvious hierarchy: “The appeal of these traditions is that they are decentralised, there is no guru, they haven’t been marred by scandals – especially for women disenchanted with male-focused organised religion. This feels very much like something that is theirs.”

However, hunger for meaning is inevitably followed by hunger for monetisation. “The meaning crisis in the US is substantial and leading people to false gods,” says Raphael. “There are always some hucksters out there calling themselves ‘shaman’ or whatever. The best thing we can do is arm people with critical thinking skills so that they can do pre-bunking – to look out for pseudo-science and charlatans. There’s a big difference between those exploring spirituality in an honest way and, say, ‘manifestation gurus’ which are self-serving and which always come down to success, getting more out of life, and feeding into toxic positivity.”

You can see how we tie ourselves up in knots of pseudo-spirituality, pseudo-science, pseudo-psychology. We are all seeking meaning and purpose, and we all want to feel well – but our hyper-consumerist world is driving us both mad and into the arms of overnight gurus, keen to offer solutions in return for our card details.

“People are looking to wellness because they feel life has become out of control – lack of community, tech dependence, the news, Big Food,” says Raphael. “People are looking for actual solutions to legitimate complaints.

“And then there is this industry preying upon women’s vulnerabilities and aspirations, while also fear-mongering parents into buying ‘clean’ products or they’ll create a ‘toxic’ environment for their kids. Also, it pretends to be about health, but often it’s just about aesthetics – like the beauty industry, but in a better outfit.”

There’s a lot to be said for keeping it simple, and not letting the very stuff we enjoy turn into anything too aspirational or competitive. Everyday wellness – walking, running, yoga, meditation – is free. Saying that, I recently treated myself to a hundred-quid yoga mat. Was I mugged? Or is it all about balance?