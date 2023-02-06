| 1.5°C Dublin

Why I stopped using antidepressants after 12 years — and went back on them again

Writer Suzanne Harrington on her experience of coming off, and going back on her medication. Plus advice from an expert 

Suzanne Harrtington. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg Expand
Antidepressants are an important contributor to mental wellbeing for many. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto Expand

Suzanne Harrtington. Photo: Jonathan Goldberg

Antidepressants are an important contributor to mental wellbeing for many. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suzanne Harrington

Picture this — floating lazily on a canal boat in Amsterdam on a beautiful summer day with my teenage children, on our way to the Van Gogh museum. We’d been cycling around the Vondelpark in the sun, and would later see a Banksy exhibition. A perfect day. Except I was pulsing with anxiety, and trying to hide it from my kids.

Worse than anxiety — actual dread, waves of it breaking over me like an electric current. There was no external reason — I’m not an anxious person and hadn’t experienced existential anxiety before. Yet I was having to breathe deeply just to stop myself from actually freaking out. Maybe it was menopause — I’d recently undergone surgery to remove my ovaries after a cancer scare, which had turned out to be a false alarm. Wasn’t anxiety a symptom of menopause?

