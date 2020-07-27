| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why dogs are a child's best friend

Children who grow up with a pooch are less likely to have conduct issues and are better able to navigate change and trauma, writes Eva Hall

Conan (5) and Devlin (2) Kavanagh at home in Rathfarnham, Dublin with their dog Bowie. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Edel Farrell and daughter Layla (10) with assistance dog Google. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Conan (5) and Devlin (2) Kavanagh at home in Rathfarnham, Dublin with their dog Bowie. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Conan (5) and Devlin (2) Kavanagh at home in Rathfarnham, Dublin with their dog Bowie. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Edel Farrell and daughter Layla (10) with assistance dog Google. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Edel Farrell and daughter Layla (10) with assistance dog Google. Photo: Steve Humphreys

/

Conan (5) and Devlin (2) Kavanagh at home in Rathfarnham, Dublin with their dog Bowie. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Eva Hall

We already know that dogs are a human's best friend. Now a recent study suggests that growing up with a dog can have a powerful psychological impact on children from an early age.

The Australian study, published in the Pediatric Research journal, found that children who had grown up with a dog were 30pc less likely to have conduct problems, and had better pro-social behaviours than children who didn't have a dog.

The study highlighted that the social-emotional benefits of owning a dog, walking a dog and playing with a dog, may begin in early childhood.