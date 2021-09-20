Where you live can make you fat, and other facts about our health we can learn from the microbiome

Fighting superbugs. Defending against obesity. Conditioning our immune system. Anxiety over one’s microbiome once seemed like the apex symptom of the worried, but increasingly, we are understanding just how crucial this collection of microbes is to our health.

Rather than a flowering garden, the microbiome is more like an army ready to be deployed against pathogens and defend against disease. Its composition is not entirely within our control — a small proportion is genetic — but improving our microbiome is mostly within our gift.

“The microbiome is now underpinning what was generally in the past called dietetics or nutritional science,” says Fergus Shanahan, professor and chair of medicine at UCC.

“Nutritionists and dietitians were taught on the basis of what were the essential number of calories you need to consume in a day — what vitamins, what minerals, how much water — but in recent times we’ve learned that there is something else happening after consumption, and that is the microbiota.”

As the microbiome has reached buzzword status, the experts prescribe caution when it comes to claims and products. “The microbiome is now linked to hundreds of diseases — not just in the internet but also the scientific literature,” says Jens Walter, professor at UCC’s school of microbiology and APC Microbiome Ireland.

“For me, the strongest evidence on the actual benefits of the microbiome is that it helps protect us from infections,” he says.

“Strong evidence further exists that the microbiome provides us with calories from the fermentation of dietary fibre, which was hugely important throughout human evolution when food was scarce and very high in dietary fibre. The microbiome’s contribution to nutrient utilisation, which was beneficial over human evolution, has likely become detrimental in the Western world because calorie consumption is on average too high.

“The third major beneficial function is the microbiome’s contribution to the development of the immune system. The microbiome grows to 100 trillion bacteria that interact with our immune system, and we know that, particularly in early life, these bacteria are essential contributors to immune development.”

What is a healthy microbiome?

There are products a-plenty promising to repopulate your microbiome, but the truth is that the scientists have not decided what that population should be. “It’s a question that really occupies scientists in this area,” adds Professor Walter.

“Colleagues are contributing to a big European initiative to try to define what a healthy microbiome is, but we don’t have a definitive answer. What we do see is certain commonalities between people suffering from disease. For example, less diversity of microbes in the gut, or blooms of bacteria you don’t want to see and certain pathogens.

“The problem is that it’s really hard to establish strict causative relationships. You could probably come up with a list of the 15 usual suspects that you reliably see diminished in an unhealthy gut and five you would see overrepresented, with overall diversity reduced. But scientists are very careful not to attach a strict label to it. It’s a complicated question.”

Could we maybe test our microbiome to assess what we’re missing and then supplement our diet with additional bacteria? As yet, not reliably.

“There’s a full array of different options that are available, but what works best for every individual scenario isn’t always clear,” says Professor Paul Cotter, head of food biosciences at Teagasc and CTO of SeqBiome.

“The probiotics field suffers by virtue of the fact that there are a lot of products that don’t have very much science underpinning them. Those detract from the whole field and can make people wary about good products that have 50+ peer-reviewed scientific papers underpinning their research.

“On top of that, there is an emerging field of gut microbiome analysis. There are some companies that will study your microbiome and give you a very basic report that would be nice to put on your coffee mug or on a T-shirt, but not necessarily something that should be followed in terms of changing your diet.”

Professor Cotter explains that most of these companies will perform a “16S” analysis. “So, 16S is a gene that all bacteria have and microbiome sequencing can use it as a barcode. They will tell you that you have 40pc clostridium, 10pc lactobacillus and 5pc something else but, importantly, not what type of clostridium or if the clostridium has genes that encode a toxin. This is like telling you that you have a dog and not what kind of dog you have or what it can do.”

Lifestyle changes

Instead, it’s probably more accurate to focus on the lifestyle changes we can make to give our microbiome every chance to flourish. In the first instance, that means understanding the impact of antibiotics. “The simplest explanation is it reduces total numbers and reduces the types of players there,” says Professor Shanahan.

“If you take the analogy of an army, you’ve got this whole armoury with various elements to defend yourself. The antibiotics reduce the diversity of weapons and also the number of weapons. The way the microbiota protects is partly by stimulating the immune system, but it’s also, partly, by competing with pathogens — the infectious organisms we are probably being exposed to all the time.

“Because it competes for central nutrients, it has a blocking effect.” When the microbiome is already depleted, antibiotics can be more damaging. A landmark study in Ireland, published in Nature, showed the importance of dietary diversity and provided one reason why superbugs may proliferate in certain settings.

“We thought we were studying residential locations, we were actually studying diet,” explains Professor Shanahan.

“We did very detailed dietary assessments on these elderly people, and we found the strongest correlation was when an older person goes into a long-stay home, or someone with Alzheimer’s moves from the community to a long-stay institution, they change their diet. It’s not that they get inadequate calories, and it’s not that they have lousy food. It’s just that they tend to go towards more monotonous diets, like milk-based diets or tapioca.

“They’re getting enough calories and macronutrients, but they’re not necessarily getting diversity, so they’re not feeding their microbes. And if you don’t feed them, you lose them.”

The consequences of a depleted microbiome among the elderly can be more severe than for younger people. “The longer that goes on, the more depleted the microbiome becomes. Then if you take an antibiotic, your microbiome is depleted and when it’s easier to contract the superbug C.Diff.”

There is a small genetic component to our microbiome, but says Professor Walter, “it’s maybe 5-7pc, maybe 8pc”.

However, by far the most influential component is our environment. “There are people who have studied the influence of nature versus nurture,” says Professor Cotter.

“And there are some intriguing studies that have shown when people have moved from developing countries to the US, their microbiome typically does change and develops into a US-type microbiome over time. As that happens, those individuals are more susceptible to autoimmune diseases and obesity and a number of other phenomena.

“There may be specific scenarios where the genetic component is more important, but in general, my feeling, and the evidence to date, is that environmental factors — what you eat, how much antibiotics, whether you were breastfed — will have a more considerable influence.”

New research

The project underway at APC Microbiome, which Professor Walter is researching, explores how to modulate the microbiome and the relationship between microbes and obesity.

“It’s concerned with trying to modulate the microbial communities that colonise our digest tract to achieve metabolic improvements. This topic — how are microbes linked to obesity — and faecal microbial transplant are big areas of research.

“In our project, we tested if we can achieve metabolic benefits by transplanting the microbiome from a healthy, lean individual into an obese individual suffering from metabolic syndrome.”

The concept of the study is that by adding fibre, the new microbiota have plenty of sustenance and might better establish. This is more of a radical intervention to be made where an individual suffers from obesity, or a bug. Work is being undertaken to synthesise healthy microbiota to deliver them in a more, well, family-friendly manner.

So, what can you do to help your microbiome?

There is agreement that a probiotic can help, but we should all increase our intake of fibre. “Dietary fibre is essentially what the microbes live on,” says Professor Walter. “Throughout our evolution we’ve eaten 100 to 150 grams of fibre per day. Now that’s around 15. Then there’s sanitation and antibiotics so our modern, Western microbiome is disrupted. “Essentially we have replaced infectious disease with chronic disease. The Western microbiome is in a state of starvation.”