Where you live can make you fat, and other facts about our health we can learn from the microbiome

The microbiome – the universe of bacteria, fungi and other micro-organisms that live inside us, is a term much talked about but little understood. We get the lowdown on the latest science and what practical steps you can take to optimise yours 

Fighting superbugs. Defending against obesity. Conditioning our immune system. Anxiety over one’s microbiome once seemed like the apex symptom of the worried, but increasingly, we are understanding just how crucial this collection of microbes is to our health.

Rather than a flowering garden, the microbiome is more like an army ready to be deployed against pathogens and defend against disease. Its composition is not entirely within our control — a small proportion is genetic — but improving our microbiome is mostly within our gift.

“The microbiome is now underpinning what was generally in the past called dietetics or nutritional science,” says Fergus Shanahan, professor and chair of medicine at UCC.

