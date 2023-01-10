“When I couldn’t memorise my lines anymore I knew something wasn’t right”: how Fair City actor Bryan Murray is coming to terms with his Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Bryan Murray and his real life and on-screen partner Una Crawford O’Brien explain why a person-centred support service has helped them to cope with Bryan's Alzheimer’s diagnosis

According to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, there are currently around 64,000 people living with dementia around the country, and that figure is set to double in the next 25 years to over 150,000 by 2045.

Addressing the increasing need for services, last month, Mary Butler TD, Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health, officially opened the Dublin South, Kildare & West Wicklow (DSKWW) Community Healthcare Blackthorn Integrated Care for Older Persons (ICPOP) team and the Advanced Nurse Practitioner Féileacán Bán Nursing Service at the Cherry Orchard Hospital campus in Ballyfermot.

The aim of the new facility is to “deliver community-based services and supports for older persons with complex needs and frailty who are living in their own homes”. It also offers support to family members and receives referrals from the acute, community and voluntary sector, along with self-referrals from patients known to the service.

It has been designed to meet specific needs, with a focus on complex case management, early supported discharge, palliative care, and slow stream rehab.

Every person with dementia is individual, which is why this service is so beneficial, as their care path will focus on their own needs — and understanding what these needs are can be difficult, particularly for those who are newly diagnosed and trying to come to terms with it.

This was the reality for actor Bryan Murray (73), who, as a familiar face on our TV screens for decades, has long been adept at playing different roles in film, television and theatre. But this didn’t prepare him for the real life role he was expected to play when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019.

In fact, the actor, who is most recently known for his character Bob Charles in Fair City, was so shocked by the diagnosis that he was in denial for some time.

“It’s not something you get suddenly, so it sort of crept up on me,” he says. “Up to three or four years ago, whenever I would get a script, I would take four pages, read them twice and they would be retained in my head before I would go on to the next four pages. But the tide started to go out on that and it became more and more difficult for me to memorise things, so I began think that something wasn’t right.”

His wife, Una Crawford O’Brien, who plays his on-screen partner Renee Phelan on Fair City, says she began to “notice signs before Bryan had admitted to himself that something was wrong.

“In 2019, we were doing a play together and I noticed that he was having great difficulties,” she says. “It wasn’t something that he recognised himself and it took me a few months to approach him and suggest that he do something about it. There was definitely some reluctance and fear there and in the beginning, when he was diagnosed, it took him the best part of a couple of years to accept it as it is a huge thing to come to terms with, particularly if you are working at the time.

“But eventually he did acknowledge it and then decided to own it and take a positive approach — so in early 2022, he made the decision to bring it out in the open, as we thought that by talking about his experience, he could help others.”

“I felt I could help by letting people know that although it’s not a pleasant thing to have, it does happen,” adds Bryan. “But it’s not the end of the world and I’m sure there will be ways in the future to make it easier.”

Helping people with Alzheimer’s to navigate their new lives is what the new ICOP unit is all about and since getting involved, both Bryan and Una say it has made a huge difference.

“Bryan was put in touch with Edel Carey, the advanced nurse practitioner with the Féileacán Bán service, at the end of 2021, and he started the course at the facility in January 2022,” says Una. “He said he would do anything to assist himself and make life easier, but it was after meeting Edel that life certainly took a better turn, because not only did she guide him in things he should be doing, but his positivity improved because he was less stressed.

“She runs a programme called the Memory Lounge and meets with people every month. There is also a support group for family members like myself, which is invaluable as we also need support, and very often in hospitals, because they are so busy, you are just in and out and they don’t really listen, because they don’t have the time.

“Edel helped us with some small things to start with — so we have a whiteboard beside the bed, and whatever Bryan is doing for the week goes up on it. We also have a clock which tells the day, hour, month, and whether it is morning, afternoon or night. So that is the first thing that he sees in the morning and it starts him off on the right foot. And he has a big book of word searches which he finds really addictive. Also, when he acknowledged that he has Alzheimer’s, his memory improved a little bit — so meeting her was the best thing that has happened to him, and to me, since he was diagnosed.”

Music and singing has also played a big role in helping Bryan to become more positive, and he attends the Memory Choir every week.

“It’s just brilliant,” he says. “If you go in feeling stressed, by the time you come out, you will feel totally relaxed. For years, music has been one of the most important things in my life — I believe that listening to a piece of music you like can totally lift your spirit. I also love singing in harmony, and have done since I was in school.

“Overall, the programme makes you feel positive, and I can put dementia into my back pocket for a while.”

Una agrees and says they both feel lucky to be a part of the programme and to have met Edel.

“Being able to talk to like-minded people has also been great for me, as I can speak to people who are going through something similar with their loved ones,” she says. “We talk and laugh about the things that happen and it makes us feel like we’re not alone.”

Advanced Nurse Practitioner Edel Carey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Making sure that people with dementia are supported is the main focus of the Féileacán Bán service. Edel Carey, who developed the programme, says the service allows for patients to move across clinical pathways as their needs change — “achieving consistency and continuity of care with ageing and offering support at point of diagnosis and throughout the dementia journey” for the patient and their family.

“The Féileacán Ban Service aims to provide quality, person-centred, rights-based care focused on bringing care back to the community setting, delivering on Sláintecare,” she says. “I launched it in January 2022 and have had 173 referrals in the first nine months. The beauty of the service is that I provide consistency and continuity of care — so, for example, if someone is referred to me for the Living Well with Dementia programme but their anxiety is too high to complete it, I can refer them to the clinic who will provide the necessary intervention and then they can come back to me to complete the programme when their anxiety has been reduced.

“The service is meeting their needs, offering timely access to services and reduced waiting times. The feedback so far has been positive and it has been a huge success to date.”